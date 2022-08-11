Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
WIBW
NHRA Nationals bring a boost to Topeka's economy
The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
Emporia gazette.com
Drought zone grows, but hold on for Tuesday
More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week. The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.
KVOE
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
WIBW
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
WIBW
NHRA Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson seeking big milestone
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals finished up day two over at Heartland Park and Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson is on the verge of a major feat. The five time Pro Stock World Champion has been racing for nearly 50 years and he’s going for win number 100.
Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
KVOE
Persistence pays off for KVOE Hide and Seek winner
Persistence paid off for Bryan Jones, the winner of the 2022 KVOE Hide and Seek promotion. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Thursday, Jones said he had zeroed in on a “big group of bushes” on the west side of Peter Pan Park, but he turned his attention to another set of bushes nearby. He also said his searching intensified over the past 10 days, and he was in it for the long haul Wednesday.
LJWORLD
Company founder sees proposed meat-processing facility as key to Douglas County food system
When the Douglas County Commission finalized its allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding last month, only one of 14 external agencies on the list — Central Grazing Company — was a private business. The company proposed to construct a meat-processing facility in the county, Kaw Valley Meats....
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 12
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted.SZ. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development
Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
