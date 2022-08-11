ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

K9 Jenny peacefully passes after 10 years of service to PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced the passing of their retired K9, Jenny, who dedicated ten years of service to PCSO. Jenny retired in 2021 and spent the last year enjoying retirement with her handler, Deputy Alfredo Gonzalez, and his family. PCSO said Jenny passed away peacefully on Saturday […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th annual 'Starlight Spectacular' event held by the Trails and Open Space Coalition at Garden of the Gods kicks off Saturday evening. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:30 p.m. and open at night solely for the event. The event is open to cyclists, including e-nikes, The post Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Recall activists oppose civil rights

Intimidation, harassment and weaponization of law enforcement. These thuggish tactics of corrupt unions and organized crime have no place in K-12 education. That’s why anyone planning to vote in the Woodland Park School Board recall should consider the felony charges against recall co-sponsor Samantha Kruper Peck. If charges are...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald, 46, of Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. Fitzgerald had been previously arrested for past robberies and was on probation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition

Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office increasing enforcement of school zones

PUEBLO, Colo. — With students going back to school, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is reminding drivers to be careful around Pueblo County District 70 schools and bus stops. Classes began in District 70 and with it came some common traffic issues like speeding in school zones, illegal parking, and infractions at bus tops/crosswalks. The […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
Colorado Newsline

Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned in June, Colorado has become an oasis for abortion and other reproductive health care. The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed during the state’s recent legislative session and guarantees a person’s right to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference.  Crisis pregnancy centers — also known […] The post Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Principal, Teachers Call on School Board President Stephen Varela To Resign

Tempers flared during Tuesday’s meeting of Pueblo’s Chávez Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA) Board. Of the 13 speakers who addressed the board during the public comment period, eight called for the resignation of board president — and Republican Colorado Senate candidate — Stephen Varela. A majority...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
