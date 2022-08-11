Read full article on original website
Related
Pueblo Boxing holds Back to School Bash for local students
Pueblo Boxing on 5th Street held its Back to School Bash Friday, August 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., giving away free school supplies as well as information about mental health from Red River Hospital.
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
K9 Jenny peacefully passes after 10 years of service to PCSO
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced the passing of their retired K9, Jenny, who dedicated ten years of service to PCSO. Jenny retired in 2021 and spent the last year enjoying retirement with her handler, Deputy Alfredo Gonzalez, and his family. PCSO said Jenny passed away peacefully on Saturday […]
Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th annual 'Starlight Spectacular' event held by the Trails and Open Space Coalition at Garden of the Gods kicks off Saturday evening. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:30 p.m. and open at night solely for the event. The event is open to cyclists, including e-nikes, The post Annual ‘Starlight Spectacular’ event attracts walkers, runners and bikers under the stars appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Recall activists oppose civil rights
Intimidation, harassment and weaponization of law enforcement. These thuggish tactics of corrupt unions and organized crime have no place in K-12 education. That’s why anyone planning to vote in the Woodland Park School Board recall should consider the felony charges against recall co-sponsor Samantha Kruper Peck. If charges are...
Pueblo school resource officers practice active shooter drills
They do this training every year but say it is more important than ever to be prepared, especially after the may shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas
nbc11news.com
Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald, 46, of Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. Fitzgerald had been previously arrested for past robberies and was on probation.
KKTV
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
KRDO
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering funding to train employees
EL PASO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering funding for businesses and non-profits to train employees in El Paso and Teller counties. The goal is to help employees grow their skills and hopefully keep them from leaving the workforce. The workforce center has 150 thousand dollars...
KRDO
New Instagram boutique joins growing list of businesses opening in Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downtown Colorado Springs continues to see a boom with a growing number of businesses and apartment complexes going up. Selfie Bear Bear, an Instagram boutique, is one of 14 new businesses that have opened in Downtown Colorado Springs so far this year. Selfie Bear Bear...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition
Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office increasing enforcement of school zones
PUEBLO, Colo. — With students going back to school, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is reminding drivers to be careful around Pueblo County District 70 schools and bus stops. Classes began in District 70 and with it came some common traffic issues like speeding in school zones, illegal parking, and infractions at bus tops/crosswalks. The […]
KRDO
A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers
Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned in June, Colorado has become an oasis for abortion and other reproductive health care. The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed during the state’s recent legislative session and guarantees a person’s right to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference. Crisis pregnancy centers — also known […] The post Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Principal, Teachers Call on School Board President Stephen Varela To Resign
Tempers flared during Tuesday’s meeting of Pueblo’s Chávez Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA) Board. Of the 13 speakers who addressed the board during the public comment period, eight called for the resignation of board president — and Republican Colorado Senate candidate — Stephen Varela. A majority...
KRDO
Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, mobile hair salon offers discounted haircuts to raise awareness of motorcycle safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a Colorado Springs hair salon and the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to raise awareness of motorcycle safety. From 10:30 a.m. until noon on Aug. 12, Lisa's Mobile Salon is offering a 50% discount on haircuts for...
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
nbc11news.com
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
Comments / 0