wtoc.com
Jamie’s Sunday WX Forecast 08-14-2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the sunshine and less humid afternoon. Only a few cities have reached 90° including Beaufort, Baxley, Jesup, and Alma. We’ll have a bright sunset at 8:10pm with temps near 80°. Daybreak Monday we’ll have another “cool” morning for August;...
wtoc.com
Drier, comfortable air sticks around for the weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has cleared us, bringing in beautiful weather for the remainder of the weekend!. Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s, with lows near 70 around Savannah. This could be our “coolest” morning since the end of June! An onshore flow will continue bringing in drier air. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
wtoc.com
Water lantern festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
wtoc.com
Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
wtoc.com
Forsyth Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farmers markets all around our area celebrated National Farmers Market Week Saturday. Organizers at the Forsyth Farmers Market say each year the celebration has a theme, and this year’s is “farmers markets don’t just happen”. “There are a lot of people who...
Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip. Where is it? Skidaway Island […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive Sunday evening. Officials say the fire is located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it has been producing heavy smoke. Tug boats have also been assisting with...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department put out woodchip fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive around 6:59 Sunday. Officials say the fire was located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it produced heavy smoke. The Savannah Fire Department’s all-hazards marine vessel, Marine 1,...
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
Music is Magic: Meet Savannah
Jimi Hendrix once said, “Music is magic, magic is life.” For Savannah, SOLIDWORKS’ newest Magic Wheelchair kiddo, life and music are both pretty magical. For the fourth time, SOLIDWORKS and the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab are partnering with the non-profit Magic Wheelchair to create an epic costume for a kiddo in a wheelchair. This year, the build team is hitting the stage with a costume that really pops!
wtoc.com
The Pecan Grove: Claxton’s unique football stadium
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The water tower in the center of town declares Claxton, Georgia as “The Fruitcake Capital of the World.”. But this small town is also home to another treasure: A football stadium tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, the home of the Claxton High School Tigers.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. students returning to the classroom
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County students have their first day of school Monday morning. Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez says the biggest change is the district’s new food service program. Cafeterias in Beaufort County schools this year will work a little differently and with higher tech than when...
wtoc.com
TSPLOST to target Chatham Co. railroad issues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Railroads holding up traffic in Chatham County may soon be gone. The Chatham County Commission says a local tax on your ballot would help fund the removal of the railroads. Chairman Chester Ellis says voting for TSPLOST in November could help get rid of railroads...
WJCL
Meet the Big 22: Elijah Griffin
WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The Big 22 features the best 22 prep players in the area entering the 2022 season. The entire squad will be revealed during a 30-minute special on Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. on WJCL ABC 22.
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week, Simba!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. This weeks Pet of the Week is Simba! He is a 2 year old Labradoodle Mix! His owner, John, says Simba loves to play in the dirt and will never let go of his trusty companion, his squeaky toy. Good boy, Simba!
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
WTGS
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
100 Black Men of Savannah to present ‘Broken Wings’ play
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 100 Black Men of Savannah will host their 2022 Presentation of the play “Broken Wings” on Saturday, August 27. The play will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Ben Tucker theater at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. The production is part of the Center’s Spotlight program and a component of […]
