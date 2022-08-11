ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Adam Uren

Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border.

The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.

According to the sheriff's office, five adults were on a 35-foot boat when the collision happened on the Minnesota side of the point of entry.

"The boat was taking on water and was ultimately beached on rocks on the inside of the break wall," the sheriff's office.

All five were able to make it to land with help from the agencies at the scene, and nobody suffered any major injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the boat was still beached on the rocks, with efforts underway to remove it.

WTIP

Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior

Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday. That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured

On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

One dead after Iron Range car crash

EMBARRASS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 39-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Embarrass Friday night. First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 21 and Highway 135 at 11:32 p.m. Friday. According to authorities, a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21. Officials said...
EMBARRASS, MN
FOX 21 Online

One Dead After Two Vehicle Accident in Embarrass Township

EMBARRASS, Minn. – One person is dead and one person will likely face charges after a fatal two vehicle accident in central St. Louis County Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident just after 11:30 p.m. on August 12, 2022. It took place on the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, just to the west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135.
EMBARRASS, MN
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Mix 97-3

Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota

If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
MINNESOTA STATE
UPMATTERS

Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior

(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA, MN
boreal.org

Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation...
SUPERIOR, WI
