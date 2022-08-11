People across Washington can now call 1-833-829-HELP for the latest information on monkeypox virus (MPV). This call center is an expansion of the Washiington State Department of Health’s efforts to provide information to Washingtonians. Two weeks ago, the state health department activated its Incident Management Team (IMT) to dedicate their time and efforts to the growing cases of the virus.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO