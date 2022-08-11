August 12th is now a holiday for mixed martial arts fans in Milwaukee, as the city has now declared this a day to celebrate former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Pettis has been more than a local star for Milwaukee, WI, where he was born and raised, as he has worked to help with his community and give back as he has grown through the sport. Now it seems that they have decided to give back and reward him for the generosity that he has shown over the years.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO