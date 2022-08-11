ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

wglr.com

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive

MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer

Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
MADISON, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
wglr.com

Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids

MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Sold-out Great Taste of the Midwest returns to Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Craft beer enthusiasts will head to Olin Park this weekend for the annual Great Taste of the Midwest. Around 200 breweries and brewpubs will be at the event, which will also feature food vendors and live music, but unless you’ve already bought your ticket, you’re out of luck since the event sold out in May.
MADISON, WI
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
wglr.com

Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
MINERAL POINT, WI
wglr.com

Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.
SAUK COUNTY, WI

