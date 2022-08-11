Read full article on original website
wglr.com
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
wglr.com
Groundbreaking held for Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center at Sauk Prairie High School
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Work will soon be underway on a new agriculture education facility at Sauk Prairie High School. School officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon for the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center. The new learning center, named after former agriculture teacher Jeff Hicken who died...
wglr.com
Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer
Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
wglr.com
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
Riley is known around the area as ‘the Culver’s guy.’. “I’ve never had a bad experience at Culver’s,” said Riley. “When you go there, everyone is friendly, from the cashier to the person bringing the food.”. Riley has been behind a lot of the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
wglr.com
Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids
MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
wglr.com
Dane Co. Sheriff to host gun buyback, faces criticism from political opponent
MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever gun buyback back program to get unwanted guns out of the community, but the initiative is facing some criticism. On Saturday, officers will be on hand at the Alliant Energy Center for a drive-through event where...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
wglr.com
Sold-out Great Taste of the Midwest returns to Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Craft beer enthusiasts will head to Olin Park this weekend for the annual Great Taste of the Midwest. Around 200 breweries and brewpubs will be at the event, which will also feature food vendors and live music, but unless you’ve already bought your ticket, you’re out of luck since the event sold out in May.
wglr.com
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. During interviews with investigators, 17-year-old Joseph Garrison of Madison allegedly...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
wglr.com
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked...
wglr.com
Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
wglr.com
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.
wglr.com
Nine Healthy Habits Invitational teaches kids healthy habits while enjoying golf
MADISON, Wis. — First Tee hosted a free golf tournament for local kids Friday. The Nine Healthy Habits Invitational at the Monona Golf Course gave dozens of kids the opportunity to enjoy a fun day of golf and the mental and physical health benefits it provides. The tournament is...
