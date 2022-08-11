ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
SALEM, OR
Beaverton, OR
KGW

Police find man dead after shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a report of a shooting Sunday morning in North Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 14 near North Fessenden Street and North Geneva Avenue. Police found the man dead when they arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

'Unknown' person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
CLARK COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Arrest Burglary Suspects Caught In Act Today August 13th

Today, August 13th at approximately 2:15pm a Tillamook resident called 911 after they witnessed two male subjects break a window on a house near Grove Ave in an attempt to illegally gain entry. Your Tillamook Police Department Officers were in the area almost immediately from different directions and located the two male suspects as they ran from the residence. Mr. Draven Hughes age 18 and Mr. Dominic Reeves age 19, were arrested and lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of Attempted Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief II and Criminal Trespass. Mr. Reeves was also arrested on numerous warrants out of the Tillamook County Circuit Court.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
The Oregonian

More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else

The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
