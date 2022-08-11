Read full article on original website
kyma.com
More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
Quechan Tribe heavily hit by weekend storms
The Quechan Tribe is facing further damage to areas around the reservation after this weekend's storms. The post Quechan Tribe heavily hit by weekend storms appeared first on KYMA.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 630 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Dateland, or 42 miles northwest of Ajo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sentinel, Paloma and Dateland. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 66 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
kyma.com
Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
thedesertreview.com
IID works to restore power after storm downs poles near Winterhaven, Bard
WINTERHAVEN — Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working around the clock to restore electrical service to IID customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles in the Winterhaven and Bard areas Wednesday night, August 10. Initially, 853 customers were without power when...
kyma.com
Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire
Late Friday afternoon, Red Cross responded to a housefire on Strand Ave. The post Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Lines Says Arizona Plan to Fill Border Gaps in the Works for Months
Work began Friday on Governor Doug Ducey’s latest plan to close the gaps in Yuma’s border wall. It uses shipping containers reinforced with concertina wire to seal the holes. Governor Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to...
kyma.com
Inmates say monsoon storm caused terrible prison conditions
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The monsoon storms this week even affected prisons in San Luis. One inmate at the San Luis Regional Detention Center, Trevor Cartee, says they were treated poorly when the electricity went out due to the storm. "We had no portable AC's. We had no...
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 18:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ AND NORTH CENTRAL YUMA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy
One of the businesses affected by Saturday's monsoon, Saddles of Joy Inc., in need of help. The post Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Ducey Orders Construction to Fill Border Gaps Near Yuma
Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall. The order comes just days after the Biden Administration cleared federal border officials to fill the gaps, but Gov. Ducey says the state cannot wait.
kyma.com
Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention
Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
Antelope Valley Press
Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
