ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood

South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Second “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting focuses on engaging Lynnwood youth

Addressing concerns from residents about increased crime and gang influences, City of Lynnwood officials offered some possible solutions during an Aug. 10 “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting. Among them: creating more drop-in youth programs and reinstating school resource officers in local high schools. Hosted by the Lynnwood...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City council on summer recess until September

The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September. For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community. The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept....
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Weight Management#Health Care#Three Health
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront

This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer

Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
LYNNWOOD, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Elusive bobcat spotted at Lynnwood Park & Ride

A bobcat, an animal that usually is only seen at night, was spotted near the Lynnwood Park & Ride on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Justin Luckenbach noticed the animal and quickly captured a video of it meandering through the parking lot before it disappeared again. Bobcats are very elusive animals...
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Farmers Market on Saturday

City of Puyallup social media post. It’s going to be a sunny weekend! A great time to visit the Farmers Market on Saturday. From 9 am to 2 pm, browse through fresh produce, veggies, gifts, and more. Learn more from the Puyallup Main Street Association website here: puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market/…
PUYALLUP, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade

Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
EDMONDS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street

Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
EVERETT, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy