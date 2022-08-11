Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood
South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Second “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting focuses on engaging Lynnwood youth
Addressing concerns from residents about increased crime and gang influences, City of Lynnwood officials offered some possible solutions during an Aug. 10 “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting. Among them: creating more drop-in youth programs and reinstating school resource officers in local high schools. Hosted by the Lynnwood...
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council on summer recess until September
The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September. For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community. The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept....
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022
Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors. It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice. Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
shorelineareanews.com
Fireworks and a party in Kenmore to celebrate completion of the West Sammamish River Bridge
Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The City of Kenmore temporarily closed the newly completed West Sammamish River Bridge and invited the public to celebrate on the bridge deck with live music and entertainment, food, and other free tokens of appreciation.
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
livingsnoqualmie.com
Final Snoqualmie Ridge Housing Subdivision’s Notice of Application Published
In the mid-1990s, the City of Snoqualmie annexed 1,300 acres of undeveloped land that eventually became the site of what we now know as Snoqualmie Ridge I, with the first houses being constructed in 1998. Snoqualmie Ridge I included dwelling units, a business park, a neighborhood center retail area and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mountlake Terrace recycle and transfer station to reopen Sunday following Saturday fire
The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace was closed on Saturday, Aug.13 due to an onsite fire, but will reopen on Sunday, the county said in a news release. The county said the fire “has been addressed” but the cause wasn’t immediately available....
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
lynnwoodtoday.com
Elusive bobcat spotted at Lynnwood Park & Ride
A bobcat, an animal that usually is only seen at night, was spotted near the Lynnwood Park & Ride on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Justin Luckenbach noticed the animal and quickly captured a video of it meandering through the parking lot before it disappeared again. Bobcats are very elusive animals...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Farmers Market on Saturday
City of Puyallup social media post. It’s going to be a sunny weekend! A great time to visit the Farmers Market on Saturday. From 9 am to 2 pm, browse through fresh produce, veggies, gifts, and more. Learn more from the Puyallup Main Street Association website here: puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market/…
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street
Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Ready Removal
Editor's note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington.
