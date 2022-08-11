ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Duval School Board member rejects Moms for Liberty-linked ‘smear’ campaign

'Intended to deflect from my opponent's radical and extreme politics.'. Elizabeth Andersen, a member of the Duval County School Board, rejects accusations of racism as being willful misinterpretation, after comments from a candidate forum in the spring were published this weekend on a national conservative blog. Andersen’s take, offered Sunday...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Sheriff Plans Show of Force, and Threatens Appeal to Governor, Over Budget Stalemate With County

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing deputies, are organizing a show of force that would pack the county commission’s chambers this evening in hopes of swaying commissioners to give the sheriff more than the additional $4.45 million they are so far providing for next year’s budget.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Early Voting

PALM COAST – The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast’s Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler’s political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 15, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Rick Staly Announces No Endorsements in 2022 Palm Coast Elections

Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on Thursday clarifying to the community that he would not be issuing endorsements in the 2022 Palm Coast City Council elections. Though Staly did not mention a candidate by name, the clarification came in the wake of an apparent assumption that Staly had endorsed Alan Lowe, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Oliver North
Person
Alan Lowe
Person
Joe Mullins
flaglerlive.com

Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow

This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Iran#Social Media Campaign#Palm Coast City Council
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy