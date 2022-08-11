Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Duval School Board member rejects Moms for Liberty-linked ‘smear’ campaign
'Intended to deflect from my opponent's radical and extreme politics.'. Elizabeth Andersen, a member of the Duval County School Board, rejects accusations of racism as being willful misinterpretation, after comments from a candidate forum in the spring were published this weekend on a national conservative blog. Andersen’s take, offered Sunday...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Plans Show of Force, and Threatens Appeal to Governor, Over Budget Stalemate With County
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing deputies, are organizing a show of force that would pack the county commission’s chambers this evening in hopes of swaying commissioners to give the sheriff more than the additional $4.45 million they are so far providing for next year’s budget.
palmcoastobserver.com
Deputies called out to argument between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at early voting location
An argument between Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins and a fellow commissioner's wife escalated outside the county library early voting site on the first morning of early voting Aug. 13, alarming witnesses and leading Sheriff's Office deputies to respond. "I simply told her she had no right to tell...
askflagler.com
Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Early Voting
PALM COAST – The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast’s Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler’s political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 15, 2022
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at...
flaglerlive.com
1st Early Voting Day Begins With Harmony and a Cross-Party Prayer. Then Joe Mullins Shows Up.
There was so much good will and harmony among candidates and their supporters on this first day of early voting at the public library on Palm Coast Parkway that Sims Jones, a Democratic candidate for City Council, led a prayer with Republicans, including one of his opponents, Theresa Pontieri, before the day’s campaigning began.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Rick Staly Announces No Endorsements in 2022 Palm Coast Elections
Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on Thursday clarifying to the community that he would not be issuing endorsements in the 2022 Palm Coast City Council elections. Though Staly did not mention a candidate by name, the clarification came in the wake of an apparent assumption that Staly had endorsed Alan Lowe, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
Florida early voting week one: Democrats hold lead overall, Republicans have slight edge in turnout
More than 1.1 million Florida voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the August 23rd Primary Election. Here in Duval, more than 46,000 have voted. So far, early turnout numbers yield some surprising trends. Specifically the early voting numbers. Republicans traditionally have tended to favor in-person voting on Election...
Jan. 6 insurrection focus of political ad targeting Duval County School Board candidate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A political ad made by the Duval County Democratic Party and posted on Twitter takes aim at Duval County School Board candidate April Carney, claiming to show a Facebook post in which she says she was "there" at the 2021 capitol insurrection. "It was important for...
flaglerlive.com
Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow
This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
Pete Buttigieg: Daytona Beach Getting Small Community Air Service Development Program Funds
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced last week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. These federal grants assist small communities across the country with maintaining...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
Safety and education are top priorities as Volusia County students return to class on Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County parents and students are enjoying one last day of summer break before going back to school. The district has been preparing for months to welcome everyone back starting on Monday. School safety and academics are what the district’s new superintendent says she’ll prioritize...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runway
While Clay County works on an airport ordinance, pilots at Haller Airpark continue to speak out about a proposed RV park that would encroach upon their flight path. Pilots have been showing up at the county commissioners' meetings since June. They've been making their case about the safety of a proposed community.
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
