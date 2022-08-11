ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested

SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.  At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
2news.com

Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl

After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspects arrested in Vacaville armed robbery

VACAVILLE -- Two Brentwood men have been arrested for an armed robbery in Vacaville that occurred last week.Last Saturday, just after 10 p.m., Vacaville Police received a call from a clerk at a food and liquor store saying it had just been robbed at gunpoint and the suspects left in a vehicle. The caller did not have a licensed plate number, just a description of the vehicle, according to police.Officers immediately flooded into the area and began collecting statements and looking for evidence, as police dispatchers were checking city cameras for possible vehicle matches. One dispatcher discovered the suspect vehicle and its associated license plate, and found a connecting with activity in a particular area of nearby Fairfield, according to a news release.Fairfield Police was notified, and detained the suspects who were connected to the earlier robbery by surveillance video.Additionally, police recovered the stolen cash, an unserialized polymer 80 Glock-style handgun, a short barreled rifle and narcotics packaged for sale, according to Vacaville Police.They arrested 35-year-old Phillip Drake III and 25-year-old Matties Williams, both of Brentwood, who were booked into the Solano County Jail on various charges related to armed robbery, weapons violations and narcotic sales.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
LODI, CA

