1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at 24-Fitness gym in Brentwood, Calif.

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A fight that broke out at a 24-Fitness gym in California’s Bay Area early Thursday morning escalated to a shooting, which left one man dead and three others wounded, police said.

The incident took place at the fitness center located on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood at around 2 a.m.

Authorities said a dispute between a group of people started on the basketball court at the gym and then spilled out into the parking lot, where gunfire erupted.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, reported East County Today . The other three victims drove themselves to area hospitals.

The deceased man has not been named as of Thursday afternoon, and there was no immediate word on the conditions of the wounded.

Brentwood police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick told Mercury News that one of the shooting survivors was a minor.

Police said three people began arguing on the basketball court at the gym, and the fight later moved to the parking lot and led to a shootout.
KGO
Evidence markers are seen at the gym parking lot, where one man was pronounced dead early Thursday.
KTVU

Lt. Mike Thompson said one suspect was detained while another was still at large.

Thursday’s homicide is the second to occur in Brentwood so far this year.

