ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scott Peterson back in court for final hearings over new trial decision

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwYrs_0hDjEEt600

Convicted killer Scott Peterson appeared in court Thursday as his lawyer made a last ditch effort to get him a new trial over the murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son, Conner.

Peterson, 49, who was found guilty of the 2002 slayings, was resentenced to life without parole in December after the California Supreme Court dropped his death sentence, citing juror misconduct.

It’s now up to a judge in San Mateo Superior Court to determine if Peterson deserves a new trial.

Peterson wore a prison jumpsuit and a mask in court as his lawyer went back and forth with Judge Anne-Christine Massullo.

His lawyer, Cliff Gardner, has argued the killer didn’t get a fair trial since a juror, Richelle Nice, was embroiled in a domestic abuse case herself.

He also claims Nice got on the jury because she wanted fame, and was obviously biased against Peterson.

The California Supreme Court previously ruled that the jury wasn’t correctly screened for opinions on capital punishment when convicting Peterson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGciM_0hDjEEt600
Scott Peterson walks toward his seat wearing an orange outfit and a left foot brace during a hearing on August 11, 2022.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWL3z_0hDjEEt600
Scott Peterson was convicted of the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son Conner in 2002.
Peterson Family/ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rzali_0hDjEEt600
Cliff Gardner, an attorney representing Scott Peterson, argued his trial was invalid because of juror misconduct.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNJhM_0hDjEEt600
Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole last December.
POOL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI0VY_0hDjEEt600
Scott Peterson listens to closing arguments.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool

While arguments over whether he should be re-tried will close Thursday, the court has 90 days to release its decision.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Murder#New Trial#Violent Crime#San Mateo Superior Court#Nice#Ap Photo#Dece
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy