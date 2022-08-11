ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, August 11th, 2022 02:42

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son on Aug. 9, killing him.

It happened at a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County.

The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where he died.

The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child.

The day after the shooting in Hood County, a 10-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived.

It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside.

The victim's father told CBS 11 the child is doing well.

A father accidentally shot his nine-year-old son last Tuesday, killing him. It happened at home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff's Office. They took the boy by air ambulance to Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child. The day after the shooting in Hood County, a ten-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim's father told CBS 11 that the child was doing well.
