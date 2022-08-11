19-year-old dies in shooting at his own birthday party, Georgia police say

A 19-year-old’s birthday bash came to a violent end when he was shot and killed at a rental home in Atlanta, local outlets report, citing police.

The incident occurred Wednesday , Aug. 10, at a home in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue, Atlanta police wrote in a news release. Officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. and found a young man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to authorities. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they’re working to determine exactly what led to the shooting.

Citing police, WSB-TV reported that the incident may have been an accident. Investigators learned a group had gathered for a house party and someone was handling a gun when it went off, hitting the victim, according to the news station.

Authorities declined to release additional details, citing the active investigation.

