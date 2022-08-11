ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old dies in shooting at his own birthday party, Georgia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old’s birthday bash came to a violent end when he was shot and killed at a rental home in Atlanta, local outlets report, citing police.

The incident occurred Wednesday , Aug. 10, at a home in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue, Atlanta police wrote in a news release. Officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. and found a young man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to authorities. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they’re working to determine exactly what led to the shooting.

Citing police, WSB-TV reported that the incident may have been an accident. Investigators learned a group had gathered for a house party and someone was handling a gun when it went off, hitting the victim, according to the news station.

Authorities declined to release additional details, citing the active investigation.

Comments / 37

chance goode
3d ago

This mess is just getting crazy. People are so accustomed to hearing about shootings and death from shootings it has become to common to her or read about.

Reply(2)
15
jody
3d ago

I think with each of these reports, they should let us know if the weapon was legally owned. It could help us all identify what the real problem is and develop the best solutions.

Reply(3)
12
Za Za Ramah
3d ago

Wow. The day he was born was the day he died. How crazy is that? Ughhh!! I'm so sorry to the family.

Reply
7
 

