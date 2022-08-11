ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, OH

Knox Pages

Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain

COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country. The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.
Knox Pages

Lucas imposes its will on Cardington-Lincoln

Lucas dismissed Cardington-Lincoln by a 42-7 count on August 12 in Ohio football action. The last time Lucas and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 35-0 game on August 13, 2021.
CARDINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

Here's a look at the Knox County Courthouse as it never was

MOUNT VERNON -- Vintage postcards can be rich hunting grounds for history buffs. They are occasionally, however, unintentionally hilarious. The present card is a fantastic example of the dangers of a slapdash job hand-tinting the colors for a print run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

