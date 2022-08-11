Carolina Hurricanes complete schedule for 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase in September

The schedule has been set for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, hosted this year by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The showcase will be held Sept. 16-19, with the first-round games held at Invisalign Arena, the Canes’ practice facility in Morrisville, and at PNC Arena the final two rounds.

Admission to all games is free.

The Canes will open play Friday, Sept. 16 against the Florida Panthers, then face the Nashville Predators on Sept. 18, and Tampa Bay Lightning in their third game on Monday, Sept. 19. Saturday will be a practice day for the four teams.

Among those scheduled to play for the Canes are 12 drafted prospects including 2019 first-round pick Ryan Suzuki and second-round selections Noel Gunler (2020), Jamieson Rees (2019) and Vasily Ponomarev (2021). The remainder of the roster will be released later.

A year ago, forward Seth Jarvis used a strong performance in the showcase, hosted by Tampa Bay, to earn a spot in the Hurricanes’ training camp and eventually a roster spot.

2022 NHL Prospects Showcase

Friday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers (Invisalign Arena)

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators (Invisalign Arena)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Practice Day

Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators (PNC Arena)

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (PNC Arena)

Monday, Sept. 19

10 a.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers (PNC Arena)