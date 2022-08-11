Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
wtae.com
Shooting death of man in police custody in Beaver County under investigation
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The death of a man who fired a gun while inside a police car is under investigation, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The car was headed to the Center Township police station after...
wtae.com
25-year-old shooting suspect detained by nearby security guard in South Side; victim in critical condition
Police have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones. He is charged with aggravated assault and Recklessly endangering another person. According to the criminal complaint, a security guard from a bar heard the gunshots and detained the suspect until Pittsburgh police arrived on scene,. It happened in the 1200 block of Roland Way....
wtae.com
Man shot and killed after bar fight in Uniontown
Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a VFW in Uniontown. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 officers were called to the VFW on East Main Street at 12:30 Sunday morning for a reported fight, followed by a shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Former employee, 87, sues Allegheny Health Network, alleging discrimination
TARENTUM, Pa. — An 87-year-old former employee of Allegheny Valley Hospital said the hospital’s parent company forced her into retirement because of her age, race and religion. Ethel Hayden of Tarentum has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network. She worked for 42 years at the hospital. She...
wtae.com
Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured
One person has died after a crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police say another person was flown to the hospital and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're...
wtae.com
Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 Sunday evening. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
wtae.com
Two men shot in the city of Duquesne
Two men were shot overnight in the city of Duquesne. This happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 5th Avenue. Police say that both men were shot in the hand. One man was taken to the hospital while the other declined treatment. No further details...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at house in Jeannette
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Jeannette Friday, heavily damaging the structure. The fire broke out at a home along South 14th Street. Fire crews tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 flames were coming out of the second story windows. As crews were walking up...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
wtae.com
McArdle Roadway closed during working hours this week
PITTSBURGH — Some drivers will have to find an alternative route for both their morning and evening commute this week. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood will be closed for emergency slope work during daylight working hours. "It's pretty inconvenient — this is a straight shot to work...
wtae.com
Grand plans for the grand reopening of Pittsburgh's August Wilson House
PITTSBURGH — It has been almost four years since plans were launched for a major renovation of the historic August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. The building on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District now houses an arts center and community space. See the renovated August Wilson House: Click the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania
American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
wtae.com
Barrel & Flow: Pittsburgh hosts the largest festival celebrating Black brewers, artists and businesses
Did you know that Pittsburgh is home to the largest festival celebrating Black breweries? Over the past five years, the Barrel & Flow festival has grown beyond a beer festival. In addition to highlighting Black brewers and breweries, the Barrel & Flow festival celebrates Black artists and businesses. More than...
wtae.com
Few showers around Monday afternoon
PITTSBURGH — Isolated showers are out there this evening and will dissipate after sunset. We now remain in a pattern of watching isolated showers develop each afternoon and evening through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain held in the lower 70s thanks to the clouds and rain chances. We will dry out briefly Thursday and Friday before better rain coverage arrives next weekend.
Comments / 0