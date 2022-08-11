ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

wtae.com

Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot and killed after bar fight in Uniontown

Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a VFW in Uniontown. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown Police Department tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 officers were called to the VFW on East Main Street at 12:30 Sunday morning for a reported fight, followed by a shooting.
UNIONTOWN, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Munhall, PA
Munhall, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured

One person has died after a crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police say another person was flown to the hospital and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 Sunday evening. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two men shot in the city of Duquesne

Two men were shot overnight in the city of Duquesne. This happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 5th Avenue. Police say that both men were shot in the hand. One man was taken to the hospital while the other declined treatment. No further details...
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at house in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Jeannette Friday, heavily damaging the structure. The fire broke out at a home along South 14th Street. Fire crews tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 flames were coming out of the second story windows. As crews were walking up...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

McArdle Roadway closed during working hours this week

PITTSBURGH — Some drivers will have to find an alternative route for both their morning and evening commute this week. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood will be closed for emergency slope work during daylight working hours. "It's pretty inconvenient — this is a straight shot to work...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Priest
Priest
Public Safety
Public Safety
wtae.com

Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania

American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Few showers around Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Isolated showers are out there this evening and will dissipate after sunset. We now remain in a pattern of watching isolated showers develop each afternoon and evening through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain held in the lower 70s thanks to the clouds and rain chances. We will dry out briefly Thursday and Friday before better rain coverage arrives next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA

