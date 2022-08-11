Read full article on original website
KTBS
Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival
HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
swark.today
Civitan Car Show at Watermelon Festival draws in a Saturday morning crowd
The Hope Civitan Car Show was held at Hope Fair Park this morning for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, and the crowds moved in and out all morning to admire the numerous classic and modern automobiles. Around 50 vehicles from across five states were displayed for patron perusal, and they did not disappoint. Multiple winners were announced at the end of the show and the overall winners were Wayne and Riche’ Landes for Best Paint, David Chance for Best Engine, Mike Huhn for Best Car, and Randy Stewart for Best Truck. Numerous other category winners were announced like Stacey Hannis for her Mustang, and Jordan and Darren Laughard for their Dodge. Placed below are all the winners’ pictures from the Hope Civitan Car Show at the Hope Watermelon Festival, as well as the many sponsors who either donated items or money to make the show and prizes possible.
swark.today
Bill Watson
Bill Steelman Watson, Hope, AR, was welcomed into heaven and came face to face with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 13, 2022 at age 98. He was born February 12, 1924 on the Priddy Place at Locust Bayou, Arkansas to William Robert and Sarah Mittie Steelman Watson in the presence of six brothers Homer, Hubert, Buddy, Robert and Tom and three sisters Carrie, Annie Mae and Mittie Ruth. A loving childhood was spent in Tinsman and Hampton, AR. “Little Bill” was the apple of his Mother’s Eye and she always said he was a “good boy”.
swark.today
Dylan Kilgore Wins Watermelon Weigh Off
Dylan Kilgore, from Hope, AR, won the watermelon weighoff Thursday evening weighing in a 79 pound watermelon. Chairman, Mark Ross and Dr. Christine Holt from UAHT coordinated the weigh off.
KTBS
Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause
HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Mayor Vann looks ahead to new term
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said he has enjoyed his 12 years in office and looks forward to four more. Vann stood unopposed for re-election after the close of the municipal office filing period on Wednesday. He was also unopposed for his third term in 2018. “There are many reasons which...
magnoliareporter.com
"South Arkansas Outdoor Social" will be two days in September at SAU facilities
The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) fundraiser, now named the South Arkansas Outdoor Social. Traditionally a trap shooting tournament, the event includes a Fishing Derby and Red Dirt Country Concert. All events will take place the weekend of September 16 and 17 on the Southern Arkansas University campus.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 12, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12. Patrick Bernard Brown, 53,...
Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
swark.today
UA Hope-Texarkana Faculty Member Named to Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem Group
Brittni Hardie, a Computer and Information Science Instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, was selected by Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve as the Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem (ArDSCE) group representative for nineteen counties in the southwest Arkansas region. ArDSCE is a statewide community of practice from education, government, business, industry, and nonprofits committed to data science and computing economic growth and workforce development through data-informed education and training pathways for Arkansans. The group works to build and maintain Arkansas’s competitive edge in data science and computing and coordinates efforts to ensure a robust, highly skilled future workforce in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
AG&FC looks for help from Columbia County, neighboring landowners to collar bears for research
Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is looking for leads into likely research candidates to wear GPS collars during Arkansas’s inaugural bear season in South Arkansas this year. As part of the research that goes into monitoring hunting seasons for bear, Means...
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
texarkanafyi.com
I-30 in Texarkana to Close Intermittently for Utility Work on Sunday August 14
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SWEPCO will be doing work on utility lines along Interstate 30 this Sunday, August 14 beginning at 7:00 am. Traffic will be stopped in both directions between Kings Highway and FM2148, for 15 minutes at a time. Press Release:. This Sunday, Aug. 14,...
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
arkadelphian.com
Camden hospital being featured on Dennis Quaid series
CAMDEN — Ouachita County Medical Center’s Chemical Dependency Unit, a leader in substance-abuse treatment for over 35 years, has been chosen to be featured on award-winning educational series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid”. The program highlights innovations and best new ideas across a variety of spectrums, with this episode shining a light on addiction and the importance of professional treatment of substance abuse disorder. Filming will take place in August with the episode premiering in October of 2022.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County records 184th death from COVID-19
The number of active COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County and unchanged in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll rose by one in Union County to 184. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
swark.today
Southwest Arkansas Softball Hall of Famers for 2022 class inducted before Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament
At about 5:30 p.m. at the pitcher’s mound on Kelly Field in Hope Fair Park, a ceremony was held to induct 14 new members into the Southwest Arkansas. About a hundred spectators enjoyed a breeze as Dionne Hopson read biographical introductions for each new member, detailing their achievements on the diamond. After the introductions, former softball players emerged from the right dugout, strolled to the dais and took photos with the Southwest Arkansas Hall of Fame nominating committee.
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
