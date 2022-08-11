The Hope Civitan Car Show was held at Hope Fair Park this morning for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, and the crowds moved in and out all morning to admire the numerous classic and modern automobiles. Around 50 vehicles from across five states were displayed for patron perusal, and they did not disappoint. Multiple winners were announced at the end of the show and the overall winners were Wayne and Riche’ Landes for Best Paint, David Chance for Best Engine, Mike Huhn for Best Car, and Randy Stewart for Best Truck. Numerous other category winners were announced like Stacey Hannis for her Mustang, and Jordan and Darren Laughard for their Dodge. Placed below are all the winners’ pictures from the Hope Civitan Car Show at the Hope Watermelon Festival, as well as the many sponsors who either donated items or money to make the show and prizes possible.

HOPE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO