Music

HipHopDX.com

Cam’ron Shares Rare Footage Of Him Dropping Bars In 1995 Cypher

Cam’ron has shared some rare footage of him rapping in a cypher back in 1995, showcasing his talents before becoming a Harlem legend — see it below. On Saturday (August 13), Killa took to Instagram to re-share the recently resurfaced footage of his younger self freestyling inside of a New York home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Accepts Funk Flex Challenge, Drops Two New Tracks

Fabolous has dropped off a pair of new tracks one week after Funk Flex challenged him to release some new music — check them out below. The Brooklyn rapper returned on Friday (August 12) with “1 Thing Freestyle,” a fresh freestyle that samples Amerie’s “1 Thing,” and a new single called “Say Less” featuring French Montana.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Wants To Work With André 3000 — And Has Faith It'll Happen

Jack Harlow has revealed he desperately wants to work with André 3000, and said he’s been “manifesting” the collab for a while. In an interview with TODAY, the Louisville rapper spoke about his love for the Outkast rapper before taking to the stage on the NBC morning show to perform “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby,” “What’s Poppin'” and “First Class.”
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Hit The Studio Following Funk Flex Challenge

Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz are working on the clock as they are currently in the studio after Funk Flex challenged them to make a new song last week. The legendary Ruff Ryders producer took to his Instagram page on Sunday (August 14) with photos of himself and Kiss locking in inside the studio. The two appeared to be getting right to work as Flex gave them a deadline to have the song ready by August 18.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Is In The Running For An Oscar Nomination

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to winning awards in the music space, but it looks like he could be in the running for an Oscar next year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old Compton rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner has qualified for consideration for the Academy Award’s Best Live Action Short category.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album

50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Pens Message To 9-Year-Old Fan At Detroit Show: ‘You Are Special’

Detroit, MI – Kendrick Lamar has written a message to a nine-year-old fan who attended his first concert in Detroit for The Big Steppers Tour. K. Dot first noticed the kid during his performance of “Count Me Out” at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14). The Compton rapper took some time out to send him some words of inspiration in front of the entire arena.
DETROIT, MI
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e’s ‘Harlem World’ Gets Fivio Foreign Photoshop Treatment

Ma$e and Fivio Foreign have been going back and forth with each other over the past few weeks, and now a fan has made light of the drama with some new photoshop art. Earlier this month, Fivio teased the release of a new single that samples Ma$e’s 1997 classic “What You Want.” The Brooklyn rapper posted a video of himself and a woman sitting in the studio while the new song plays in the background.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Blames Ambition And Ego For Failed Supergroup With DMX & Ja Rule

JAY-Z, DMX and Ja Rule were supposed to form a supergroup in the late ’90s, but it never came to light, and Hov has now shared why he thinks it didn’t work out. In the premiere episode of the new Murder Inc. BET documentary, label founder Irv Gotti recalled the time that Jay, X and Ja were working closely with each other to the point people in the industry referred to them as a supergroup.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Hit-Boy Reveals Beyoncé's 'Thique' Was Originally Made In 2014

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album has already garnered widespread acclaim and predictions for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards next February. One of the album’s beloved singles, “Thique,” wasn’t crafted in the last two years like many of the album’s songs. According to producer Hit-Boy, it instead came together at the same time as another Beyoncé collaboration, which turned into a massive hit.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

De La Soul Reunite With Prince Paul For Studio Session: 'Magic Is Happening'

De La Soul has reunited with longtime producer Prince Paul for what appears to be new music. Golden era Hip Hop fans were put on notice Wednesday (August 10) when Prince Paul shared a group photo of himself, Maseo, Black Sheep MC Dres (and fellow member of the Native Tongues collective), Posdnuos and engineer Scotty Hard to his private Instagram account. He wrote in the caption, “And then this happened.”
HipHopDX.com

Don Toliver Pulls Out Of Kid Cudi’s To The Moon Tour

Don Toliver has announced he won’t be taking part in Kid Cudi‘s upcoming To The Moon tour after all. On Friday (August 12), the Houston rapper and Cactus Jack signee shared a message on his Twitter account informing fans they wouldn’t get to see him on stage during Cudi’s tour, blaming “logistics” as to why he couldn’t give fans the experience they “deserve.”
CELEBRITIES

