Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz are working on the clock as they are currently in the studio after Funk Flex challenged them to make a new song last week. The legendary Ruff Ryders producer took to his Instagram page on Sunday (August 14) with photos of himself and Kiss locking in inside the studio. The two appeared to be getting right to work as Flex gave them a deadline to have the song ready by August 18.

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO