Read full article on original website
Related
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is Rollback Netcode And Why Is It Important For Online Fighting Games?
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), made a glorious return in August 2022. After being canceled in 2020 and replaced with an online-only event for that year and in 2021, the fighting games tournament made its reappearance as a major, in-person event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This marked the first in-person Evo since it was taken over by Sony, and it featured some big changes and announcements. The new brawler "Multiversus," currently in open beta and looking good, replaced "Smash Bros." in the games lineup. Fans of the "Dragon Ball Z" franchise and "Dragon Ball FighterZ" – often ranked as the best "Dragon Ball Z" game ever – also received big news.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
EVO 2022 Has Tekken Fans Scrambling For Answers
"Tekken" is one of the most popular fighting game series of all time, with its total sales exceeding 50 million as of 2021. The series first appeared in 1994 as a self-titled arcade system but later made its way to the PlayStation with great success (via Tekken.fandom). Unlike many other popular fighting games at the time, Tekken was one of the first 3D animation fighting games with players able to sidestep attacks. The game was a smashing success and spawned multiple sequels, the most recent being "Tekken 7" in 2015.
Splatoon 3: How To Play The Pre-Release Splatfest World Premiere
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Splatoon 3." After years of speculation about whether we will ever get to play it, the inklings and octolings are finally making a comeback in the sequel to one of the best video games of 2017. While the game won't be released until September 9, gamers will be able to get their hands on it early during the world premiere of "Splatoon 3" Splatfest on August 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
Fall Guys: How To Unlock The Sonic The Hedgehog Skins
"Fall Guys" broke records upon its initial release for the PlayStation in 2020, and ever since it's become a free-to-play cross-platform title, its popularity only seems to grow. Because of this increasing popularity, a number of companies have put on limited-time themed events in tandem with the title. WWE fans could purchase SummerSlam-inspired skins and Godzilla-themed skins brought some monstrous flair earlier this summer. Now, "Fall Guys" is introducing another event based around one of the most legendary video game franchises in history: "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Every Witcher 4 Fan Theory So Far
Excitement skyrocketed when CD Projekt Red gave "Witcher" fans the best news in March 2022, announcing the next mainline game in the series had finally entered development. The iconic action-RPG franchise has not received an open-world console game in over seven years. instead focusing on spin-offs like "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" and "The Witcher: Monster Slayer." CD Projekt Red's initial post promised a "New Saga" for the series, though the developers released almost no concrete details on what adventures "The Witcher 4" would contain. Fans do know that the next game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5, a result of CDPR's partnership with Epic Games. But with no official word on story or gameplay, fans have drummed up a number of theories.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
Genshin Impact: How To Save Leon
"Genshin Impact" is one of the internet's most popular games right now. People love the game despite its dark side, which includes gacha-mechanics that some people spend a lot of money on. In fact, one of the game's voice actresses, LilyPichu, revealed the harsh truth that she spent more money playing "Genshin Impact" than she ever made by acting in the game. While rolling for characters is one of the more popular and talked about features of the game, it's not the only thing to do – limited-time events are another popular game activity.
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
How To Get Into The Among Us VR Beta
Having experienced gotten popular quickly in 2020, "Among Us" has become arguably the biggest name in the social deduction game category — though there are now many games like it. Featuring simple visuals, but a highly addictive and engaging gameplay loop, "Among Us" is a multiplayer experience in which crewmates attempt to fix a broken spaceship while a group of imposters seeks to eliminate each player without getting caught. The game has turned out to be a massive success and soon, it will be receiving a standalone VR mode to help players have an even more immersive experience — and players can soon experience it before it's officially released.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Zeon
Nintendo has plenty of popular first-party exclusives – just look at "Mario," "Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, another major franchise has done well for the company, and that's the RPG series "Xenoblade Chronicles." "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" earned praise from critics, and its diverse cast of characters contributed to that success.
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
Saints Row: These Are The Minimum System Requirements
The Saints are coming back in style. An all-new franchise reboot will be bringing the "Saints Row" signature bombastic chaos to the start of a brand new story with brand new characters, brought to life by an all-star cast you might have seen before in other big games. After suffering a massive delay from its original February release date, "Saints Row" will finally release on August 23 for every major platform (excluding the Nintendo Switch) — albeit with slightly limited cross-platform options for online multiplayer.
Metroid Prime Almost Sounded Very Different
While " " is a strong entry on its own, it wasn't exactly what many fans had been craving when it released in 2021. The hotly anticipated "Metroid Prime 4," originally announced in 2017, is still nowhere to be seen. Fans are reaching for any and all signs that the title is still on its way, but nothing concrete has been announced since Nintendo rebooted development. A newer "Metroid Prime" rumor had fans buzzing that the original "Metroid Prime" trilogy could be remastered and on its way to the Switch, but it's only speculation at the moment. Another thing that may cause fans to speculate is the question of just how different "Metroid Prime" might have sounded if influential electronic duo Autechre had composed the soundtrack.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0