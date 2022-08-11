ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis ‘Education Agenda Tour’ gears up in final weekend before Primaries

DeSantis starts out the afternoon in Miami-Dade, where he’s backing Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci. Details are coming out in drips and drabs, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting more than money behind his push to reshape Florida’s School Boards. He’s embarking on what’s being billed on the invitations as the “DeSantis Education Agenda Tour,” with stops already announced Aug. 21 in Miami-Dade, Sarasota and Volusia counties.
floridapolitics.com

Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC

'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist taking campaign back to North Florida, ‘where it all began’

Crist conducted a campaign swing through South Florida over the weekend. North Florida, “where it all began” for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, is no longer prime Democratic territory, but Crist is making his last appeals there this week before the Primary. The events are the next stops Crist’s 10-day “Hope for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Police chiefs back Ashley Moody re-election

'A dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families.'. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign that law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as Florida’s “top cop.”
PLANT CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gas prices fall for ninth straight week in Florida

The average price in Florida fell another 14 cents last week, to $3.65. The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell another 14 cents last week, the ninth consecutive week the cost has declined since reaching an all-time high in June. The average price of gasoline in Florida was...
FLORIDA STATE

