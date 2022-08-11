Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis ‘Education Agenda Tour’ gears up in final weekend before Primaries
DeSantis starts out the afternoon in Miami-Dade, where he’s backing Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci. Details are coming out in drips and drabs, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting more than money behind his push to reshape Florida’s School Boards. He’s embarking on what’s being billed on the invitations as the “DeSantis Education Agenda Tour,” with stops already announced Aug. 21 in Miami-Dade, Sarasota and Volusia counties.
Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race
Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC
'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
Charlie Crist taking campaign back to North Florida, ‘where it all began’
Crist conducted a campaign swing through South Florida over the weekend. North Florida, “where it all began” for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, is no longer prime Democratic territory, but Crist is making his last appeals there this week before the Primary. The events are the next stops Crist’s 10-day “Hope for Florida.
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 8.14.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning, and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. Brunch will be delivered each Sunday before the General Election. Happy birthday to Meredith Brock Stanfield of the Florida Professional...
Police chiefs back Ashley Moody re-election
'A dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families.'. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign that law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as Florida’s “top cop.”
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
Christina Pushaw moves to Ron DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin in as Press Secretary
Pushaw’s successor hopes to ‘ensure the Governor’s message is amplified and that false narratives are debunked.’. Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, departed her administrative role Friday to join the Republican Governor’s re-election campaign. The Florida Standard, a conservative new media outlet, was the...
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights soaring gas prices with ‘True Cost of Washington’ tour
Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 a gallon at tour events. Americans for Prosperity-Florida will hold events across Florida as part of a campaign to highlight higher gas prices — and save people some cash at the pump. The “True Cost of Washington” tour has already made stops...
Gas prices fall for ninth straight week in Florida
The average price in Florida fell another 14 cents last week, to $3.65. The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell another 14 cents last week, the ninth consecutive week the cost has declined since reaching an all-time high in June. The average price of gasoline in Florida was...
