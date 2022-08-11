Read full article on original website
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
WDTV
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) – The worlds of rock and country will collide in November as Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert bring their tour to West Virginia. The two are joining forces for a Fall US arena tour. The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention...
