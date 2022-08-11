ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892

Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
NORBORNE, MO
kttn.com

Back to School Bash to be held in Princeton

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and Mercer County Recreation Board will hold a Back to School Bash later this month. There will be prizes, games, and inflatables on the Princeton Square on August 27th from 4 to 8 pm. A kids-only spaghetti eating contest will be held. The FFA will...
PRINCETON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Bethany, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

Annual Jailbreak Poker Run set for September 10th in Trenton

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next month. Registration will start at the former Grundy County Jail on Eighth Street in Trenton on September 10th at 9 am. Kickstands will go up at 10 am. The poker run will travel a 200-mile...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Janice Vandevender resigns from Spickard Special Road District Board

The Spickard Special Road District Board accepted the resignation of President Janice Vandevender at a special meeting on August 11th. Removing Vandevender from the checking account and adding Board Member Tyler Etter was approved. Approval was also given to advertising in the paper for a new board member. The board...
SPICKARD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Demolition Derby#Parade#Swine And Poultry#The Premium Sale#Silver Bullet#Lrb Photo
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

RadioShack closes up shop at Best Brands Plus

In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
MARYVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover

Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136

A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
BETHANY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area

Missouri Highway Patrol reports two arrests in the local area. 12:05 am – 48-year-old Bradley A Wilford of Laredo was arrested for alleged DWI and Driving While Suspended. He was processed and released. 11:34 am – 62-year-old Beverly R Carpenter of Gallatin was arrested for alleged DWI, 2 counts...
GALLATIN, MO
KMZU

Tina man arrested on multiple charges

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy