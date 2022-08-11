ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonganoxie, KS

Kansas Reflector

These four dumb responses totally misread the stunning Kansas abortion rights vote

You could tell that no one was prepared for the nearly 20-point victory by abortion rights forces in Kansas by the incredibly dumb takes that soon followed. Anti-abortion supporters, insulated by the U.S. Supreme Court over the past half-century from the unpopularity of their beliefs, were faced with a broad public rebuke. This wasn’t a […] The post These four dumb responses totally misread the stunning Kansas abortion rights vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

Rep. Jake LaTurner parroted rhetoric about parents’ rights. They have responsibilities, too.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Chris Huntsman taught in Kansas schools for 36 years. I write, as a retired teacher, to dispute U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner’s proclaimed need for a parents’ bill […] The post Rep. Jake LaTurner parroted rhetoric about parents’ rights. They have responsibilities, too. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
