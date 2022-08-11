ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosebud, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

State fund takes loss on Kadoka loan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One of state government’s business-loan programs is some $35,000 lighter in the pocket. Directors of the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority agreed Wednesday to take a loss on a loan made to a Kadoka business. The authority in 2013 loaned $151,500 through its...
KADOKA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing for 40 years, sister remembers loved one

MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Keva Stoneman remembers watching her sister walk down the road toward Mission, South Dakota in 1982 until she disappeared from her view. It was the last time she saw her. In the 40 years since her sister Zetta disappeared, Keva has thought about her constantly...
MISSION, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy