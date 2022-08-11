Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
State fund takes loss on Kadoka loan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One of state government’s business-loan programs is some $35,000 lighter in the pocket. Directors of the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority agreed Wednesday to take a loss on a loan made to a Kadoka business. The authority in 2013 loaned $151,500 through its...
KELOLAND TV
Missing for 40 years, sister remembers loved one
MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Keva Stoneman remembers watching her sister walk down the road toward Mission, South Dakota in 1982 until she disappeared from her view. It was the last time she saw her. In the 40 years since her sister Zetta disappeared, Keva has thought about her constantly...
KELOLAND TV
Her death was ruled suicide, but Jasmine Big Crow’s family wants answers
ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Jasmine Big Crow was a good person and a responsible mother according to her family. The 29-year-old mother of two was often independent and you might not hear from her for a day or two, but she would always check back in. “A couple of...
