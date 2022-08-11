Building depth on the offensive line was one of Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest objectives going into this preseason camp. The Buckeyes lost starting tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Thayer Munford after last season. They had center Luke Wypler, tackle Dawand Jones and guard Paris Johnson returning. Johnson moved out to left tackle in the spring to replace Petit-Frere. Longtime backup Matthew Jones jumped into the one remaining opening at guard with sophomore Donovan Jackson taking the other. That five-man group has consistently taken the lion’s share of the reps with the first team during this preseason.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO