Watch: Vimahi, Fryar earn coaches' trust as key offensive line backups
Building depth on the offensive line was one of Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest objectives going into this preseason camp. The Buckeyes lost starting tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Thayer Munford after last season. They had center Luke Wypler, tackle Dawand Jones and guard Paris Johnson returning. Johnson moved out to left tackle in the spring to replace Petit-Frere. Longtime backup Matthew Jones jumped into the one remaining opening at guard with sophomore Donovan Jackson taking the other. That five-man group has consistently taken the lion’s share of the reps with the first team during this preseason.
Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
Counting down Top 10 Ohio 2024 prospects and where Ohio State stands with each
Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff have been assembling an outstanding 2023 recruiting class. But the Buckeyes are also working ahead on their 2024 class which will of course include some Ohioans. Day has said recruiting Ohio will always be a priority and many top 2023, 2024...
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Late Kick: Latest recruiting intel from Ohio State
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives the latest recruiting intel from Ohio State as they continue to stack up high-profile commits in the 2023 class.
'Our offense hasn't done anything'; Ryan Day pushing Ohio State to be great again
There has been a consistent goal for Ohio State throughout the offseason: getting back to and winning the Big Ten in 2022 and returning to the College Football Playoff. Since Nov. 23, 2021, when the Buckeyes lost to rivals Michigan for the first time since 2011, the failure of last year has been on the minds of players at coaches at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game
Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
Four Ohio State Commits Named MaxPreps Preseason All-Americans
The Buckeyes were represented on both the junior and senior All-American teams.
C.J. Stroud talks talent in Ohio State WR and RB rooms: 'Look left and right, you've got dogs'
C.J. Stroud is one of the top-three quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2022 season. But as any good quarterback knows, he is only as good as the rest of the talent that surrounds him, and he gave recognition to the work that some of his wide receivers have been putting in.
Awful Announcing
Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer
Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
tigerdroppings.com
Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio
Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
247Sports
