Columbus, OH

247Sports

Ohio State's C.J. Hicks has black stripe removed

Fall camp at Ohio State means the college football season is fast approaching. It also means it's black stripe season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, the time of year when new players officially become Buckeyes. The latest to join the team as an official member of the Scarlet and...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

WATCH: Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State

Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bonsu took official visits to Michigan State, Ohio State and Miami, and he also had hats on the table for Alabama and Penn State during the ceremony. Y0u can watch the announcement in the video player at the top of the page.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Bonsu to OSU | Defense steps up at scrimmage

It was a big weekend for Ohio State's football program, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. On Saturday -- exactly three weeks away from the season-opener against Notre Dame -- the Buckeyes held their first scrimmage of camp? What were some takeaways from the scrimmage, per a source? Also on Saturday, OSU named its six captains for the 2022 season. Were there some surprises in the group?
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

Watch: Vimahi, Fryar earn coaches' trust as key offensive line backups

Building depth on the offensive line was one of Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest objectives going into this preseason camp. The Buckeyes lost starting tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Thayer Munford after last season. They had center Luke Wypler, tackle Dawand Jones and guard Paris Johnson returning. Johnson moved out to left tackle in the spring to replace Petit-Frere. Longtime backup Matthew Jones jumped into the one remaining opening at guard with sophomore Donovan Jackson taking the other. That five-man group has consistently taken the lion’s share of the reps with the first team during this preseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp

Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports
Ohio State University
247Sports

Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
Awful Announcing

Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer

Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
COLUMBUS, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
