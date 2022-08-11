ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

High water to start the day in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
WOWK

Reports of high water, flash flooding in Putnam, Kanawha counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues and significant flash flooding across Kanawha County Monday morning. In Charleston, there are a number of reports of high water from the area of Spring Street on the West Side to Greenbrier Street near Capitol High School. Sissonville is also seeing a number of areas of high water.
WOWK 13 News

Asphalt art brightens up Huntington neighborhood

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers helped make the roadway pop in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, West Virginia. The artwork was done by volunteers in the community. There are plans to paint the asphalt in both Fairfield and on the West End on Saturday and Sunday!
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ

Charleston receives award for Slack Plaza revitalization

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City Of Charleston received The Vision of Tomorrow Award for the Goodwin Administration’s work to transform Slack Plaza, the “City Center,” to serve as a passive park, connect the downtown area, and offer a new venue to showcase arts and culture. Mayor...
WOWK 13 News

When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
WOWK 13 News

Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
CHARLESTON, WV

