Metro News
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
Metro News
High water to start the day in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
WSAZ
West Virginia Hillbilly Days returns to Lincoln County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Hillbilly Days will be making its return to Lincoln County on Saturday, Aug. 20. Jack Browning stopped by First Look at Four to talk about this festival and make apple butter with Tim and Taylor.
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
WOWK
Reports of high water, flash flooding in Putnam, Kanawha counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues and significant flash flooding across Kanawha County Monday morning. In Charleston, there are a number of reports of high water from the area of Spring Street on the West Side to Greenbrier Street near Capitol High School. Sissonville is also seeing a number of areas of high water.
Asphalt art brightens up Huntington neighborhood
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers helped make the roadway pop in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, West Virginia. The artwork was done by volunteers in the community. There are plans to paint the asphalt in both Fairfield and on the West End on Saturday and Sunday!
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ
Charleston receives award for Slack Plaza revitalization
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City Of Charleston received The Vision of Tomorrow Award for the Goodwin Administration’s work to transform Slack Plaza, the “City Center,” to serve as a passive park, connect the downtown area, and offer a new venue to showcase arts and culture. Mayor...
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
WSAZ
Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scam.
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Huntington street closure, speed limit adjustment scheduled for next week
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced Monday temporary lane closures which have been scheduled for next week. The short-term changes, which will affect the southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth Avenues, have been scheduled to coincide with Marshall University’s freshman move-in day.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
wchstv.com
Progress being made on solar and recreation project at former Hobet mine
BOONE COUTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The company that is planning a 4,500-acre transformation of the former Hobet mine site reports the work is on schedule. A portion of the mine property in Boone and Lincoln counties is poised to become Sun Park, a multi-use development. Progress can already be seen in Boone County.
Driver who allegedly injured 5 people at W.Va. fair charged with DUI
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who allegedly hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Five people hit by car near fairgrounds in W.Va. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, allegedly lost control of […]
WSAZ
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The worlds of rock and country will collide in November as Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert bring their tour to Charleston, West Virginia. The two are joining forces for a Fall US arena tour. The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and...
Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
