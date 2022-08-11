Read full article on original website
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
Multiple agencies attack Joy Lake Fire in south Reno, residents asked to evacuate
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All evacuation orders have been lifted with intermittent road closures. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) have made forward progress on the Joy Lake Fire, authorities say. The fire is still ongoing but they have stopped spreading. One house was destroyed...
One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
Authorities dig up dog grave in search for missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni
In a futile attempt to find missing Tahoe teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities have dug up the gravesite of a dog. Following a tip, FBI agents spent Friday digging up a “potential burial site.”
Update: Fire crews make progress on Joy Lake Fire; Snow Flower Drive home burns down
7:30 p.m. update: Fire crews are making progress on a fire off Mt. Rose Highway, according to Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Crews have stopped any forward progress on the fire near Joy Lake of Galena Forest. Crews are continuing to fight the brush fire, estimated at three acres, by air. ...
Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8
TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Fire burning near Galena.
Webcam : https://www.alertwildfire.org/region/tahoe/?camera=Axis-Slide2. Heard rumors it was on Joy Lake Road in Galena Forest Estates. Smoke plume looks like it’s died down in the last 20 minutes.
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
Search for Kiely Rodni continues week later
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a case that has drawn national attention but vanishingly few clues, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they had found what they thought was a potential burial site for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. But after securing the scene that could bring the weeklong search to an end, authorities said they only found the remains of a dog.
Reno police say they saw suspect reach for his handgun before they shot him
The man shot by Reno police on the corner of Kingfisher Drive and Kestrel Court in Southwest Reno on Monday morning has been identified as Brandon Allan. Allan was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Sparks Police Department. Sparks police are investigating the incident. ...
1 Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police and Fire, a pedestrian crash took place in the area of 2nd Street/ I-580 northbound off-ramp early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after multiple efforts taken to revive him stated the officials. The Police closed both directions between I-580 and Galletti Way...
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program
The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In South Reno (Reno, NV)
The South Reno Police reported a multi-vehicle crash on South Meadows Parkway east of Double R Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. The Reno Police stated that a vehicle crashed into another car, causing one of the vehicles to roll into oncoming traffic. The incident happened around noon. According to the officials,...
