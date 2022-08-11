ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
KOLO TV Reno

House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
CBS Sacramento

Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8

TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
KOLO TV Reno

Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
Fire burning near Galena.

Webcam : https://www.alertwildfire.org/region/tahoe/?camera=Axis-Slide2. Heard rumors it was on Joy Lake Road in Galena Forest Estates. Smoke plume looks like it’s died down in the last 20 minutes.
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend

Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
ABC10

Search for Kiely Rodni continues week later

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a case that has drawn national attention but vanishingly few clues, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they had found what they thought was a potential burial site for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. But after securing the scene that could bring the weeklong search to an end, authorities said they only found the remains of a dog.
Nationwide Report

1 Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Reno Police and Fire, a pedestrian crash took place in the area of 2nd Street/ I-580 northbound off-ramp early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after multiple efforts taken to revive him stated the officials. The Police closed both directions between I-580 and Galletti Way...
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week

TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
2news.com

RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area

Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
2news.com

Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program

The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
