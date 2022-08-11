ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Driver dies after crashing into garbage truck while speeding in Fresno neighborhood, cops say

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A driver speeding through a southeast Fresno neighborhood Thursday morning died when he collided with a garbage truck, Fresno police reported.

The collision took place about 9:10 a.m. on East Lane Avenue, just west of South Chestnut Avenue, according to police spokesman Felipe Uribe.

Uribe said the the driver was westbound on Lane at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the front of the city vehicle. The white car spun and came to rest in the front yard of a neighborhood home.

The male driver, the lone occupant of the car, died at the scene. The garbage truck driver was not seriously injured.

The driver who died was identified Thursday evening by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Jamal Garrett, 38, of Fresno.

Uribe said police did not have information as to why the driver was speeding. A toxicology investigation, which normally takes several weeks, would be conducted to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lane was expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigated.

Fresno police investigate a scene at Chestnut and Lane avenues where a white vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a garbage truck and then ended up in the yard of a residence on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The driver of the white car was pronounced dead at the scene. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Fresno police investigate a scene at Chestnut and Lane avenues where a white vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a garbage truck and then ended up in the yard of a residence on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The driver of the white car was pronounced dead at the scene. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
One person died in a traffic collision near Chestnut and Lane avenues in Fresno, California, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. JIM GUY/jguy@fresnobee.com

