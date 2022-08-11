Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Cosmopolitan Launches CosmoTrips to Capture Travel Budgets
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. In a bid to parlay its influence over young female readers into tourism budgets and a new source of reader revenue, Hearst title Cosmopolitan announced Monday the launch of its new travel booking service CosmoTrips—its latest and most ambitious foray into the sector.
AdWeek
Snapchat+ Tops 1M Paying Subscribers
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat introduced its Snapchat+ subscription option in late June, and it topped 1 million...
AdWeek
Newsletter Strategy Is Content Strategy
It’s no secret that media has evolved dramatically over the past 10 to 15 years. At the beginning of the consumer internet, we had desktops and destinations: I worked at Yahoo in 2010, and we were selling the homepage for hundreds of thousands of dollars every day because hundreds of millions of people went to Yahoo.com.
AdWeek
Tour the Third Arm Gallery—and Stay Alive—in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Pop-Up
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Good news for fans of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated whodunit Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) who have ever wished...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Netflix Renews Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV
Netflix has renewed Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV. The animated series comprises stand-alone episodes that are all under 22 minutes long and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share some of the same filmmakers. Even though not every episode includes all three aforementioned topics—love,...
AdWeek
Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks
Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
Comments / 0