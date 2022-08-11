ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Cosmopolitan Launches CosmoTrips to Capture Travel Budgets

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. In a bid to parlay its influence over young female readers into tourism budgets and a new source of reader revenue, Hearst title Cosmopolitan announced Monday the launch of its new travel booking service CosmoTrips—its latest and most ambitious foray into the sector.
TRAVEL
AdWeek

Snapchat+ Tops 1M Paying Subscribers

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat introduced its Snapchat+ subscription option in late June, and it topped 1 million...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Newsletter Strategy Is Content Strategy

It’s no secret that media has evolved dramatically over the past 10 to 15 years. At the beginning of the consumer internet, we had desktops and destinations: I worked at Yahoo in 2010, and we were selling the homepage for hundreds of thousands of dollars every day because hundreds of millions of people went to Yahoo.com.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecosystems#Advertising
AdWeek

Netflix Renews Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV

Netflix has renewed Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV. The animated series comprises stand-alone episodes that are all under 22 minutes long and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share some of the same filmmakers. Even though not every episode includes all three aforementioned topics—love,...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks

Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy