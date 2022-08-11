ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Pumps#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Air Conditioning Units#Russian#Congress#Americans
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

ePost Global Hires Director of Sales

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Tech enabled, international shipping solutions provider, ePost Global, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Gilbert as Director of Sales. Michael brings over 30 years of experience in logistics and software solutions and will be responsible for growing ePost Global’s presence across ecommerce categories and geographies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005608/en/ Michael Gilbert, Director of Sales, joins ePost Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
House Digest

How Much Does It Cost To Run A 1500-Watt Heater?

We have a theory: For most homeowners, the approach to temperature control might stem from the logic, "since we can't control the blizzards or heatwaves, or heavy thunderstorms, why not control the weather in the house?" We mean, what good is a shelter when you're still exposed to the mercy of nature? We'll bet an arm and a leg that's why we have ceiling fans and air conditioning — and, on the other end of the spectrum, a heater. Contrary to the opinions of those in warm climates, a heater is not only important for your own comfort; in the frigid cold, it helps your pipes remain unfrozen and keeps your faucets functioning. Well, if you get the right ones, of course.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy