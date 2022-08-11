Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
fargounderground.com
Asleep at the Wheel
Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup – and a few special guests – will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
do512.com
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
Thrillist
The Best Vintage Shops in Austin
It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
KVUE
Pro athletes flock to Austin-based kinesiologist to elevate their game
AUSTIN, Texas — We live in a world where physical wellness is such a major part of many of our lives. From the average person to professional athletes, everyone just wants to feel healthy and strong. On Steck Avenue, right across the street from Anderson High School, several professional...
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel
Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Lizzie' and Lambos: How Texas football stars have capitalized on NIL deals
AUSTIN, Texas — DeMarvion Overshown has a dang-near perfect truck for a country kid from East Texas, a ride that stands out off the field as much as the Texas linebacker does on the field. The truck is a jacked-up, lime-green beast named Lizzie, complete with 37-inch tires and...
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
fox7austin.com
'Something at the Park' organizers prepare students with supplies before school starts
AUSTIN, Texas - To kick off the new school year, community members gathered at the Givens Park and Recreation Center in East Austin Saturday for the 12th annual 'Something at the Park' event. "The community started this event so it’s natural that the community come to this event," organizer Alfred...
Austin man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes
AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
