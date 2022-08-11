Read full article on original website
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party
On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
oilcity.news
Two hospitalized from Kimball Street crash were suspects of Loaf ‘N Jug robberies, Evansville Police say
CASPER, Wyo. — The two people hospitalized after a chase with Evansville and Casper police Friday night are suspected to have been involved in the aggravated robberies of two Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations early that morning, the Evansville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Early Friday...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission defends hospital sale, gravel projects ahead of Tuesday primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Natrona County commissioners have recently pushed back on accusations lobbed by challenger Dallas Laird on property taxes, the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center in 2020, and benefits of county projects to members of the commission personally. Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council...
True Co.-owned Pipeline Break Spills 45,000 Gallons of Diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
National average gas price under $4; Natrona County sees $3.35 average
CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for a ninth consecutive week to $3.92 per gallon, down 9.9 cents from a week ago, according to price tracker GasBuddy. GasBuddy data, compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, shows the national...
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Bennett, Walker, Freese
James Anthony Bennett of Casper died at his home on August 9, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Beverly and James Bennett. James graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1988. James married Wendy on April 13, 1994. They share three children together: Johnathan, Alexander, and Amber. They also have...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper’s Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps to perform in World Championship Finals Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps will be performing in the Drum Corps International World Championship Finals on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. Mountain Time). The show will take place in Indianapolis, but will also be streamed live on FloMarching. “One more time....
county17.com
Person of interest in Natrona County double-homicide found, was escapee from state work release
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young was arrested on an outstanding warrant and remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of double homicide Tuesday night, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. “At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public,”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
cutoday.info
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
oilcity.news
NCSO: Citizen sighting led to arrest of double homicide ‘person of interest’; investigation remains active
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday afternoon, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released more information related to its investigation into a double homicide that occurred late Tuesday. The NCSO began investigating the homicides of 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. A...
