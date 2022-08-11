ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party

On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Bennett, Walker, Freese

James Anthony Bennett of Casper died at his home on August 9, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Beverly and James Bennett. James graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1988. James married Wendy on April 13, 1994. They share three children together: Johnathan, Alexander, and Amber. They also have...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
CASPER, WY
cutoday.info

Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge

CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
WYOMING STATE

