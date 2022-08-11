Read full article on original website
15-Year-Old Boy Dies From Gunshot Injuries While Visiting A Friends House
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a teenage boy who suffered a gunshot wound at a home at 4244 12TH Avenue South. Police say 15-year-old Trill Tewan Wright has died from injuries suffered. “He was visiting a friend’s home and the
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
Man Found Dead In Running Car That Was On Roadway, Tampa PD Needs Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. According to investigators, officers were dispatched around 4:46 am Sunday, to the report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in the
PCSO: St. Pete man led deputies on high-speed chase with baby in car
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car.
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
Teenage boy shot in St. Petersburg dies, police say
A teenage boy was shot at a home in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
2 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars, house in Clearwater
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a two-vehicle wreck in Clearwater, a city spokesperson said.
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
Manatee County fire lieutenant donates kidney to Tampa nurse, wife of fellow firefighter
For firefighters, saving lives is part of the job, but one Tampa Bay area firefighter went above and beyond, giving a Tampa NICU nurse a second chance at life.
St. Pete 3-year-old murdered after being thrown against wall, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man and woman for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl and abusing other children, according to numerous affidavits.
Teens charged after 16-year-old dies in 120-mph street race, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.
wild941.com
Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop
A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in the I-75 area
Wesley Chapel -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
villages-news.com
Combative Villager arrested after allegedly kicking nurse at The Villages hospital
A combative Villager was arrested after allegedly kicking a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jami Beth Litov, 55, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, was a patient in the process of being discharged from the hospital Thursday when a registered nurse assisted her to the bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse was helping Litov back to the bed when she “became very combative” and kicked the nurse in the stomach.
Lakeland Gazette
