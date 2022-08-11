ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

MassLive.com

Could the drought steal Christmas? From tree farms to apple growers, ‘it’s just brutal’ as scorching heat waves add to problem

Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
NASHUA, NH
Watertown News

Rep. Owens, Watertown Residents Endorse Attorney General Candidate

The following announcement was provided by the Quentin Palfrey campaign:. Former Assistant AG and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of six elected and community leaders in Watertown, including State Representative Steven Owens and City Councilor Caroline Bays. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
WATERTOWN, MA
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

7 Day New England Road Trip Itinerary

In October 2021, I planned a 9 day solo New England road trip to see some awesome fall foliage. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I had to cut the trip short. In the end, I did a 7 day solo road trip. Although my trip was short, I was able to see and do quite a bit. This is the 7 day New England road trip itinerary I mostly planned out and made up as I went along.
SALEM, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Mosesian Center Offering Range of Art Classes This Fall

The Mosesian Center for the Arts released its schedule of art classes being offered in the fall of 2022. See the information below:. Registration has opened for fall classes for youth and adults in visual and performing arts at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. Offsite arts education programming also continues into the fall, and onsite studio space is newly available for weekly use by local artists.
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
newhampshirebulletin.com

State launches training workshops for paraprofessionals amid shortages

New Hampshire’s Department of Education is attempting to tackle a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals with a new training program, the department announced this week. In partnership with 321 Insight, a company that develops training courses, the state will be hosting a series of free, three-hour workshops next week to train new paraprofessionals and retrain existing ones.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Cost of electricity rises in July

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Don't let this cooler weather fool you, the past few scorching weeks are about to hit your wallet when the next electric bill comes around."I can pay it, but it's just like everything, it's so nuts," says homeowner Gary Bolin."What can you do, you know? You're stuck?"According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of electricity went up from June to July, while gas utilities actually went down.If you are struggling with paying your bill, there are some outlets you can turn to for help. The organization Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD)...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Four Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week

Watertown had sales of three condos and a two-family home this week. 49 Hersom St. #49, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,131 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $525,000. 71-73 Prentiss St., 6 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,562 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $935,000. Sponsored by:. 354 Charles River Road UNIT 354, 2 bedroom...
WATERTOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WESTFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip

HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
HUDSON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

