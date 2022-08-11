Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Could the drought steal Christmas? From tree farms to apple growers, ‘it’s just brutal’ as scorching heat waves add to problem
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
WMUR.com
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
Watertown News
Rep. Owens, Watertown Residents Endorse Attorney General Candidate
The following announcement was provided by the Quentin Palfrey campaign:. Former Assistant AG and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of six elected and community leaders in Watertown, including State Representative Steven Owens and City Councilor Caroline Bays. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
7 Day New England Road Trip Itinerary
In October 2021, I planned a 9 day solo New England road trip to see some awesome fall foliage. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I had to cut the trip short. In the end, I did a 7 day solo road trip. Although my trip was short, I was able to see and do quite a bit. This is the 7 day New England road trip itinerary I mostly planned out and made up as I went along.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
NECN
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Watertown News
Mosesian Center Offering Range of Art Classes This Fall
The Mosesian Center for the Arts released its schedule of art classes being offered in the fall of 2022. See the information below:. Registration has opened for fall classes for youth and adults in visual and performing arts at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. Offsite arts education programming also continues into the fall, and onsite studio space is newly available for weekly use by local artists.
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
newhampshirebulletin.com
State launches training workshops for paraprofessionals amid shortages
New Hampshire’s Department of Education is attempting to tackle a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals with a new training program, the department announced this week. In partnership with 321 Insight, a company that develops training courses, the state will be hosting a series of free, three-hour workshops next week to train new paraprofessionals and retrain existing ones.
Cost of electricity rises in July
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Don't let this cooler weather fool you, the past few scorching weeks are about to hit your wallet when the next electric bill comes around."I can pay it, but it's just like everything, it's so nuts," says homeowner Gary Bolin."What can you do, you know? You're stuck?"According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of electricity went up from June to July, while gas utilities actually went down.If you are struggling with paying your bill, there are some outlets you can turn to for help. The organization Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD)...
Watertown News
Four Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week
Watertown had sales of three condos and a two-family home this week. 49 Hersom St. #49, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,131 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $525,000. 71-73 Prentiss St., 6 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,562 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $935,000. Sponsored by:. 354 Charles River Road UNIT 354, 2 bedroom...
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WCVB
Major Boston developer Suffolk Construction works to expand diversity on job sites
BOSTON — A day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new policy to increase diversity and inclusion in the review process for large construction projects — a first-of-its-kind policy in the country. Construction and development is booming in Boston, but diversity in the industry itself is not.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
