Scientist

Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy

The drug company Novartis reported yesterday (August 11) that two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy—a rare, frequently fatal muscle-wasting disease—died of acute liver failure within five to six weeks of taking the gene therapy Zolgensma, several outlets report. Novartis has notified health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other healthcare professionals about the deaths, which occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan, according to Reuters.
