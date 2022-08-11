ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

midislandtimes.com

National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
Herald Community Newspapers

Many laughs had at Bourbon & Brews

At Bourbon & Brews, being an active part of the community is what the business is all about. The craft beer and bourbon bar in Merrick has been charitable since it opened in August of 2019, and at the end of last month, it hosted its first, charity comedy show, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
MERRICK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside to work together to overcome drug overdose

A day for planting flowers, educating and creating a safe space for those who have lost their loved ones; that is what the Oceanside Safe Coalition hopes for with their second annual event being held in participation of International Overdose Awareness Day. Oceanside Safe, alongside Kiwanis and a few of...
OCEANSIDE, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

NICE buses burn in Seaford

Nassau County Police and firefighters from both Wantagh and Bellmore rushed out to a back lot in Seaford over the weekend to find several Nassau Inter-County Express buses were on fire. The fire was reported just after 6 p.m., on Saturday, at Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Road. Reports were...
SEAFORD, NY
TBR News Media

Rocky Point BOE reverses practice on book donations, causes controversy

Tensions swelled inside the Rocky Point High School auditorium during a special meeting of the Rocky Point school district board of education on Thursday, July 28. In early July, the board reversed its longstanding practice regarding book donations, deciding to no longer accept books from the public. The controversy centers around a June donation made by district parent Allison Villafane, who donated several books exploring themes dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race during Pride Month.
ROCKY POINT, NY
News 12

Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure

A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
GARDEN CITY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
longisland.com

Man Drowns in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building

Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday. The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women. “For decades there has been a disparity in...

