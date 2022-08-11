Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
Franklin Square barbershop holds fundraiser for family with autistic children
Barber Ruben Zargarov has provided free haircuts to children with disabilities since he bought Neighborhood Barber Shop seven years ago.
Coop Strong - Clam eating contest benefits baby boy diagnosed with rare cancer
People ate as many clams as they could to raise thousands of dollars for 7-month-old boy Cooper Graham, who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.
‘Old Skool’ Concert Offers Rhythm and Blues, Dancing
The sounds of rhythm and blues poured from the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park Saturday as the town of Huntington put on an “Old Skool” concert. The Gentlemen of Soul and local solo artist Pamela Carey took the stage for the free concert. Members of the audience...
'I think that’s disgusting.' Antisemitic flyers found in Freeport neighborhood
The discovery comes weeks after similar flyers were found in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Herald Community Newspapers
Many laughs had at Bourbon & Brews
At Bourbon & Brews, being an active part of the community is what the business is all about. The craft beer and bourbon bar in Merrick has been charitable since it opened in August of 2019, and at the end of last month, it hosted its first, charity comedy show, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside to work together to overcome drug overdose
A day for planting flowers, educating and creating a safe space for those who have lost their loved ones; that is what the Oceanside Safe Coalition hopes for with their second annual event being held in participation of International Overdose Awareness Day. Oceanside Safe, alongside Kiwanis and a few of...
Seaford singer-songwriter to hold comeback concert following battle with cancer
A singer and songwriter from Seaford is returning to the concert stage this weekend after beating cancer.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
Herald Community Newspapers
NICE buses burn in Seaford
Nassau County Police and firefighters from both Wantagh and Bellmore rushed out to a back lot in Seaford over the weekend to find several Nassau Inter-County Express buses were on fire. The fire was reported just after 6 p.m., on Saturday, at Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Road. Reports were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rocky Point BOE reverses practice on book donations, causes controversy
Tensions swelled inside the Rocky Point High School auditorium during a special meeting of the Rocky Point school district board of education on Thursday, July 28. In early July, the board reversed its longstanding practice regarding book donations, deciding to no longer accept books from the public. The controversy centers around a June donation made by district parent Allison Villafane, who donated several books exploring themes dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race during Pride Month.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
News 12
Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure
A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building
Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday. The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women. “For decades there has been a disparity in...
Williamsport bound: Little League squad is the pride of Massapequa
Residents are celebrating their little champions' big win before the boys make the trip to Williamsport.
