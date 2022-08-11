ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO