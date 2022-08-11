ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run. Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!
WHIZ

Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Party In Putnam

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Putnam Neighborhood hosted Party in Putnam today!. The event celebrates the revival of the historic Putnam Neighborhood, which was a center for the Ohio anti-slavery movement. There is plenty to do and explore, from museum tours at the Increase Matthews Museum to Underground Railroad Walking...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park

The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
BREWSTER, OH
WMBF

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
Mount Vernon News

Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats

A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sunday at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!. Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce. “It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith

Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Ohio officer lassoing highway cow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
ZANESVILLE, OH

