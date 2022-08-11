ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022

Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district. Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend. The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources
kprl.com

Atascadero Concerts 08.12.2022

In Atascadero, a concert and a movie, for free. City manager Rachelle Rickard tells us they’re both on Saturday evening. The concert at 6:30 at Atascadero lake park. The movie at sunken gardens at 8:15, Clifford the Big Red Dog.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
kprl.com

Old Ranch Sells on the Coast 08.11.2022

San Geronimo Ranch overlooking the Pacific ocean near Cayucos sold for the first time in 100 years. The Maino family sold the ranch for $5.9 million to a family from Houston. The 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills is off highway one. It’s been in the Maino family since 1915....
CAYUCOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire

When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy