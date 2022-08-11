Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions split final two matches at Wimberley tournament
WIMBERLEY – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their final two matches at the Wimberley volleyball tournament Saturday, defeating Class 5A Bastrop Cedar Creek in two sets and falling to Class 5A Elgin in three sets. In the Lady Lions’ 25-22, 25-23 win over Cedar Creek, Brownwood received five kills...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Aug. 15-21
Brownwood at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m. Veribest at Early, 5:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rising Star, 6 p.m. Brownwood, Lubbock All Saints at Snyder, 9 a.m. Brownwood at Lampasas, 6:30 p.m. Early at Albany, 5 p.m. Bangs at Brady, 5 p.m. May, Union Hill, Iredell at Gordon, 6 p.m. Lingleville,...
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball places fourth in bracket at Veribest tournament
VERIBEST – The Early Lady Horns finished fourth in their bracket over the weekend, posting a 2-4 record at the Veribest volleyball tournament. Early knocked off Grape Creek in three sets Friday and Rochelle in three sets Saturday. Losses came at the hands of Sonora, the San Angelo Central Freshmen, Fort Davis and the San Angelo Central JV.
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Brookesmith Mustangs
BROOKESMITH – The Brookesmith Mustangs captured a district championship in 2020 but slipped to just one victory in 2021. Now, new head coach Jack Graves is tasked with returning the Mustangs program to its recent winning ways, but he cautioned success shouldn’t be expected overnight. “It’s something I’ve...
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Blanket Tigers
BLANKET – For the third year in a row, a different head coach will helm the Blanket Tigers football program. Still, lofty expectations remain – not only within in the program, but throughout the state. First-year head coach Michael Cherry is taking over a program ranked No. 18...
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs drops final two matches at Veribest volleyball tournament
VERIBEST – After posting a 2-1 record during the first day of the Veribest volleyball tournament, the Bangs Lady Dragons dropped their final two matches Saturday. Competing in the gold bracket, Bangs fell to the San Angelo Central JV and Sterling City. Additional details were not available. Bangs (2-4)...
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes
RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
brownwoodnews.com
Anne Richardson
Anne Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflections on from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to...
brownwoodnews.com
First TEA school ratings released in three years
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions. There are a total of 1,207 school districts in Texas, and 1,195 were evaluated. Out of the districts evaluated, 33.1% got an A, 54% got a B, 9.4% got a C and 3.5% got a “Not Rated” label.
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Chamber Business Expo slated for Sept. 1
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 28th Annual Business Expo on Thursday, September 1st at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. Over 70 businesses participated in last year’s expo and this year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. Registrations are accepting registration for...
brownwoodnews.com
Pick-up plows into convenience store at intersection of 4th and Indian Creek
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building, knocking several packages of...
2 Persons Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fredericksburg (Fredericksburg, TX)
A news release from the Texas DPS states that a multi-vehicle crash took place on Thursday at 6.30 AM. The accident involved a 1997 Infinity I30 that drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 and entered the [..]
brownwoodnews.com
Daniel McCombs
Daniel McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 15, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 on Sunday, August 14 at Heartland Funeral Home.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: True Texas BBQ restaurant opens at Marble Falls HEB
True Texas BBQ at H-E-B in Marble Falls held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. This will be the fourth True Texas BBQ in Central Texas and the 20th location companywide. “We’re very proud of this new business in our company, and it is doing very well...
brownwoodnews.com
Poison Cherry, Guns 4 Roses to perform in Early’s Tribute to Summer Concert Series Aug. 27
The final concert in the City of Early’s Tribute to Summer Concert Series will be on Saturday, August 27 with Poison Cherry, a tribute band in honor of Poison, and Guns 4 Roses, a tribute band in honor of Guns and Roses, performing. Bangs Masonic Lodge Bangs Masonic Lodge...
brownwoodnews.com
Cross Plains teen succumbs to injuries following weekend vehicle accident
One of the two Cross Plains teen boys involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries. According to KTAB, Ryan Hopkins, who would have been a senior, passed away Monday. The other teen in the accident, Bentley Hall, is recovering from surgery on a broken...
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
brownwoodnews.com
Burn ban remains intact in Brown County
The Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning at the Brown County Courthouse, where the decision was made to keep the burn ban within the county intact. Among the other highlights of the meeting, County Commissioners approved entering a consulting contract with Goldsmith Solutions regarding an IT opening. With no IT person currently on staff in the courthouse, Goldsmith Solutions will be brought in to help conduct interviews in an effort to fill that role.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
