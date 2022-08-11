Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
When economic uncertainty is as high as it is today, why not follow the lead of one of the world's greatest investors?
RELATED PEOPLE
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
After a period of six years, you could expect a $10,000 investment in this basket of dividend stocks to earn at least $2,000 in passive dividend income.
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
These real estate investment trusts have trounced the broader markets so far this year. But both look to still be solid buys for income investors.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket
Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Amazon's improved pace of growth and solid long-term prospects make the stock an attractive bet. AMD is standing tall in a difficult semiconductor environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $100? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Growth Stock
There's a growing disconnect between Lovesac's financial performance and its valuation. The company is already profitable and enjoys a robust runway for growth. Lovesac's market value could double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
This Indestructible Buffett Stock Is Soaring, But Is It a Buy?
Warren Buffett's investment in McKesson has been a profitable one recently. The company hasn't flinched despite a down market and troubles in the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy After Its Recent Acquisition?
Whirlpool recently made an under-the-radar acquisition that you may not have heard about. The deal will be accretive to the company's earnings per share. It could also make investors more comfortable buying the dip on Whirlpool stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?
PayPal is a distinct leader in a massive secular growth industry. The company's second-quarter performance eased a lot of investor concern about its business. PayPal's market value could more than double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now
Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy With Inflation Potentially Peaking
In a bit of good news, the Consumer Price Index came in lower than expected in July. The Producer Price Index also was lower than economists were forecasting. These three stocks should benefit from the moderating outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0