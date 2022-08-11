ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room.
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Amazon's improved pace of growth and solid long-term prospects make the stock an attractive bet. AMD is standing tall in a difficult semiconductor environment.
Motley Fool

Got $100? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Growth Stock

There's a growing disconnect between Lovesac's financial performance and its valuation. The company is already profitable and enjoys a robust runway for growth. Lovesac's market value could double in the coming years.
Motley Fool

This Indestructible Buffett Stock Is Soaring, But Is It a Buy?

Warren Buffett's investment in McKesson has been a profitable one recently. The company hasn't flinched despite a down market and troubles in the economy.
Motley Fool

Is This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy After Its Recent Acquisition?

Whirlpool recently made an under-the-radar acquisition that you may not have heard about. The deal will be accretive to the company's earnings per share. It could also make investors more comfortable buying the dip on Whirlpool stock.
Motley Fool

Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?

PayPal is a distinct leader in a massive secular growth industry. The company's second-quarter performance eased a lot of investor concern about its business. PayPal's market value could more than double in the coming years.
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy With Inflation Potentially Peaking

In a bit of good news, the Consumer Price Index came in lower than expected in July. The Producer Price Index also was lower than economists were forecasting. These three stocks should benefit from the moderating outlook.
