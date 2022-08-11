Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Steelers battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Seahawks
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2022 preseason. Once iconic Ben Roethlisberger left his position as starting quarterback, observers expected a new era of Steelers football to begin. Naturally, the fan base wanted to see how their favorite club would look in this new incarnation.
Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition
Kansas City Chiefs icon Len Dawson is reportedly in critical condition, with latest reports noting he is in hospice care. For those not familiar with the term, Mayo Clinic explained that hospice care is for “people who are nearing the end of life,” with services provided to maximizing the comfort of terminally ill patients. While […] The post Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Astros White Sox prediction and pick. Jose Urquidy goes to the mound for the Astros, while Johnny Cueto gets the start for the White Sox. Jose Urquidy, from June 21 through Aug. 3, made eight starts in which […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers
The Washington Commanders came up a bit short in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but at the least, Sam Howell made the most out of his time on the field. Howell featured in the second half of the contest, as he finally received a key opportunity to anchor the Washington offense in a […] The post Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘If we lose, we’re going to do it on our terms’: Brandon Staley drops truth bomb on Chargers’ 4th-down aggressiveness
The Los Angeles Chargers have high expectations for the 2022 NFL season. After falling short last year, head coach Brandon Staley and the team have a specific approach to winning games this season. And their strategy is one that would make Madden video game players proud. Staley got brutally honest on the Chargers’ 4th-down aggressiveness, […] The post ‘If we lose, we’re going to do it on our terms’: Brandon Staley drops truth bomb on Chargers’ 4th-down aggressiveness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay drops hint on roster security of Rams weapon with sleeper potential to be a hit in 2022
As NFL teams are starting to trim down their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams also have decisions to make decisions on that front in the days to come. But for at least Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams, it appears that he’s already got a sure spot on the team, even though Sean McVay recently said that the tailback out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is uncertain of seeing action in any of LA’s remaining preseason games.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
2 Cardinals first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to put together a complete season. After falling apart down the stretch of the previous two seasons, the hope is that with a revamped roster, Arizona will be able to put together a deep playoff run in the weakened NFC. The Cardinals have proven that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Receptions are going to come from everywhere’: Patrick Mahomes reveals offensive plan after preseason opener
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost their preseason opener to the Chicago Bears, but we got a first-hand look at what the offense could look like in 2022 without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Patrick Mahomes had six completions in his brief time in the game and all […] The post ‘Receptions are going to come from everywhere’: Patrick Mahomes reveals offensive plan after preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot
Caleb Williams and the USC offense have suffered a major loss. According to Chris Trevino of USCFootball.com, Jude Wolfe will miss the first part of the season. Wolfe, a tight end entering his fourth collegiate season, suffered a broken foot #USC head coach Lincoln Riley announces that TE Jude Wolfe will miss the first part […] The post Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0