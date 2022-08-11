As NFL teams are starting to trim down their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams also have decisions to make decisions on that front in the days to come. But for at least Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams, it appears that he’s already got a sure spot on the team, even though Sean McVay recently said that the tailback out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is uncertain of seeing action in any of LA’s remaining preseason games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO