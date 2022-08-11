Read full article on original website
Related
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?
Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
Jamika Pessoa Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Some viewers might recognize the chef interviewing at the Metro Court when Jamika Pessoa appears on GENERAL HOSPITAL as herself in an episode scheduled to air on Monday, Aug. 8! The Food Network celebrity chef should be familiar from her appearances on shows like THE CHEW, FOOD NETWORK STAR, GUY’S GROCERY GAMES, HOME & FAMILY, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, and THE GOOD DISH.
Mia on GENERAL HOSPITAL — Everything You Need To Know
Executive coach Mia on GENERAL HOSPITAL has only been on once, so it’s understandable if fans might be curious about who this character is and who plays her. The role is played by Vanessa Mathison, wife of GH star Cameron Mathison (Drew), and she made her first appearance in the April 21, 2022 episode. Although it appeared to be a one-off guest appearance, it was later revealed that Mrs. Mathison would be back again for another episode on August 9, 2022.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Star Rebecca Herbst Celebrates Her Silver Anniversary!
Please join us in congratulating Rebecca Herbst on 25 amazing years at GENERAL HOSPITAL! Although she originally auditioned for the part of Sarah Webber, the soap instead created the role of Sarah’s sister, Elizabeth Webber, for her to play. Her first episode aired on Aug. 1, 1997, and naturally, 25 years later to the day, there was some celebrating on set to commemorate her silver anniversary!
RELATED PEOPLE
Y&R alum Jason Canela and wife Janaina Are Expecting Their First Child!
Please join us in congratulating THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) and his wife, Janaina, as they prepare to welcome their first child together! The happy couple announced the news with an amusing series of photos on Instagram where the expectant mom-to-be is holding up a pair of pregnancy tests while the dad-to-be is looking at them in shock!
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Is Sheila Really Dead?
The Forresters receive shocking news in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers… but can they really trust that it’s true? Could Sheila really be gone for good? Or is this all just part of her master plan?. Although everyone was thrilled to learn that Finn was still...
Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
Laura Wright Teases “A Whole New Carly” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Carly’s life has turned upside down on GENERAL HOSPITAL and while she might be struggling, portrayer Laura Wright is having an absolute blast playing all the drama. Especially since not only did Carly lose her half of the Metro Court Hotel, but then Nina bought it and tried to give it to her, which was just rubbing salt in the wound!
IN THIS ARTICLE
B&B Alums Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero Are Expecting a Baby!
There is a baby on the way for two alums of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL! Married couple Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) and Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) are expecting their first child together. Rodriguez announced her pregnancy on July 30, her 38th birthday, in an Instagram post. “This birthday hits different,” the...
Stephen A. Smith Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL
Whenever Sonny needs a little extra help, he calls on Brick. And that means another appearance from ESPN host and commentator Stephen A. Smith as he returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL! He first appeared as Sonny’s tech expert back in the spring of 2016 and has made sporadic appearances in the years that followed.
Trevor St. John Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
A familiar face is coming to Genoa City! Well, familiar to ABC Daytime fans, anyway! Trevor St. John is joining the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in a brand-new mystery role!. Deadline broke the news and revealed that the actor will begin taping in August and will first...
Why Does Phyllis Hate Diane on Y&R? — Michelle Stafford Speaks Out!
The minute that Diane resurfaced on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, Phyllis saw red. And as Diane has wormed her way back into life in Genoa City, Phyllis has grown more and more determined to send her packing and get her out of everyone’s lives once and for all. However, while Phyllis has had plenty of rivals over the years, Diane is one that she legitimately hates!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Nikki’s New Plan!
Prepare for conflict in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Kevin has new evidence for Chance, Nate and Devon continue to butt heads, and Nikki thinks she’s found just the way to bring down Diane! But will it work?. Chance is sitting in Crimson Lights when Kevin arrives,...
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
GH Alum Jonathan Jackson Honored With a Royal Literary Magazine Award
Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) on being honored with the Distinction of Excellence from the Royal Literary Magazine Awards!. “Although I don’t feel worthy of this,” he shared on Instagram, “it is my sincere desire to assist in the promotion of authentic values. With this in mind, I will receive this very gracious honor in the spirit of humility and responsibility — a responsibility to continue every effort of repentance, faith, and love. My humble gratitude to everyone at the Royal Literary Magazine. This is a beautiful gift from God.”
Kyle Lowder Returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES!
Look for a familiar face to be back in Salem very soon! DAYS OF OUR LIVES fan favorite Kyle Lowder is headed back to the NBC soap as Rex Brady!. The announcement that Lowder (whose first foray in Salem was actually playing Brady Black from 2000-’05 before Eric Martsolf took over the role) was making a comeback came from DAYS star Stephen Nichols (Steve), who broke the news on social media.
Who Is Trina’s Father on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Brook Kerr Speaks Out!
If you know anything about daytime television, then you know that just about every soap opera character is hiding a secret of some sort at one time or another. Some could be considered little white lies, while others are much more damning — and can completely upend another character’s life. Take GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Portia, for example. The true paternity of her daughter, Trina, has been something of a gray area. While it is believed that Portia’s ex-husband, Taggart, is Trina’s father, the doctor did have an affair with Curtis more than 20 years ago. Considering Trina’s age, the question begs: Has Portia been lying about who Trina’s father really is all this time?
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/28/22: Esme Testifies Against Trina!
Be ready for anything in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Willow tries to keep her secret, Nikolas gets emotional, Dante wants to take the next step, Dex makes Sonny a promise, and Esme prepares to take the stand at Trina’s trial. This should be good!. At the hospital, Willow is...
Soap Alum Anne Heche To Be Taken Off Life Support
It’s been a week since actress Anne Heche — who daytime viewers may remember for her Emmy-winning turn as twins Vicky and Marley on ANOTHER WORLD — was involved in a horrific Los Angeles car accident that ended with her crashing into a home and her automobile catching fire. Following the August 5 accident, Heche was hospitalized in critical condition and had fallen into a coma. But now, per the latest statement from her representative, it’s been determined that the actress had sadly suffered a severe brain injury and will be taken off life support.
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 0