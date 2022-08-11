Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Motley Fool
Is This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy After Its Recent Acquisition?
Whirlpool recently made an under-the-radar acquisition that you may not have heard about. The deal will be accretive to the company's earnings per share. It could also make investors more comfortable buying the dip on Whirlpool stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
This Indestructible Buffett Stock Is Soaring, But Is It a Buy?
Warren Buffett's investment in McKesson has been a profitable one recently. The company hasn't flinched despite a down market and troubles in the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Amazon's improved pace of growth and solid long-term prospects make the stock an attractive bet. AMD is standing tall in a difficult semiconductor environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $100? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Growth Stock
There's a growing disconnect between Lovesac's financial performance and its valuation. The company is already profitable and enjoys a robust runway for growth. Lovesac's market value could double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Was Up Again Monday
Elon Musk says the Tesla Semi Truck will begin shipping this year. Tesla could be one of the bigger winners from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?
PayPal is a distinct leader in a massive secular growth industry. The company's second-quarter performance eased a lot of investor concern about its business. PayPal's market value could more than double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Tech Layoffs Aren't Panicking This Investor
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard...
Motley Fool
Bed Bath & Beyond Leads Meme Stocks, But Here's Monday's Big Stock Winner
Markets opened lower on Monday morning, pausing their recent rally. Bed Bath & Beyond stock continued to rise despite no fundamental news. A biopharmaceutical company led gainers in early trading. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Down 62% Year to Date, Is Rivian Stock Worth the Risk Today?
The electric vehicle maker delivered a mixed bag in the second quarter. Rivian is on track to produce 25,000 electric vehicles this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now
Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
Brookfield Renewable operates one of the largest green energy portfolios in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
Motley Fool
What Stock Could Benefit Most From the Inflation Reduction Act?
The Inflation Reduction Act intends to thwart China's dominance in rare earth metals. In the future, EV automakers will seek out rare earth metals from non-Chinese sources. MP Materials and Lynas Rare Earths should be major beneficiaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0