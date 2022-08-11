ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
ITHACA, NY
Man partially ejected from vehicle after crashing into embankment

PALMYRA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury automobile accident that occurred in the town of Palmyra on Friday, August 12, around 9:21 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an injured John H. Briggs Jr., 29, of Canal Drive in the Town of Macedon.
PALMYRA, NY
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
ROCHESTER, NY
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Multiple shootings in Syracuse: August 13-14

(WSYR-TV) — Three more shootings happened over the weekend of August 13-14 in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that on Saturday, August 13, a shooting happened in the 500 block of W. Genesee Street around 11:31 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the arm and stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Attempted Burglary & Assault in Palmyra

An attempted burglary led to the arrest of a Palmyra man. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, on Friday, Kolin Crouse attempted to climb into a victim’s home through her window while she was sleeping. Crouse then hit her in the face and stole her cell phone. Crouse was...
PALMYRA, NY
