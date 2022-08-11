Read full article on original website
Related
Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
NY State Police searching for missing Herkimer Co. teen
Anyone with information on Desjardins is encouraged to call State Police at (315) 366-6000 or dial 911.
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
Motorcyclist killed in Collins crash; other driver hospitalized
New York State police are investigating this crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
localsyr.com
Man partially ejected from vehicle after crashing into embankment
PALMYRA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury automobile accident that occurred in the town of Palmyra on Friday, August 12, around 9:21 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an injured John H. Briggs Jr., 29, of Canal Drive in the Town of Macedon.
Macedon man partially ejected from car after crash
Authorities say that Briggs was traveling westbound on Hydesville Road at an unsafe speed, and lost control of his car.
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
Police searching for missing vulnerable male in Rochester
Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
Livonia driver arrested on DWI charges following crash in Avon
53-year-old Stephen M. Pacer collided with another vehicle containing seven individuals, some of whom received minor injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
localsyr.com
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
localsyr.com
Multiple shootings in Syracuse: August 13-14
(WSYR-TV) — Three more shootings happened over the weekend of August 13-14 in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that on Saturday, August 13, a shooting happened in the 500 block of W. Genesee Street around 11:31 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the arm and stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
18-year-old shot at two men during dispute in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was arrested after Syracuse police say he shot at two men near a market on Oak Street Friday night. Basim Saad, of Syracuse, opened fire on the two men during a dispute at about 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Saturday.
79-year-old man fatally shot 64-year-old neighbor in Oswego County, deputies say
Scriba, N.Y. — A man fatally shot his neighbor Thursday afternoon in Oswego County, deputies said. Donald Coon, 79, killed his 64-year-old neighbor in the town of Scriba near 812 Middle Road, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Middle...
Attempted Burglary & Assault in Palmyra
An attempted burglary led to the arrest of a Palmyra man. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, on Friday, Kolin Crouse attempted to climb into a victim’s home through her window while she was sleeping. Crouse then hit her in the face and stole her cell phone. Crouse was...
Rochester 18-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking
ROCHESTER, NY – An 18-year-old from Rochester has been charged in federal court for an...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0