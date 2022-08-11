ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries.
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning

Perhaps of greater concern to investors, the company suspended its full-year guidance.
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Blasted 7% Higher Today

Yet the good outweighed the bad, with a monster top-line beat and raised revenue guidance.
3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market's foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector's evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
Why Blue Apron Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

Blue Apron stock rocketed higher before giving back some of its gains. There was no company-specific news driving the stock price surge.
Why Sema4 Holdings Stock Is Crashing Today

Sema4 reported a sharp decline in revenue and a deteriorating bottom line in the second quarter.
Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

Social Security can make for a more financially...
Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV -10.46%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP -5.44%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE 24.36%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE -5.65%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND 28.62%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS 5.07%) Q2 2022...
Weber Inc. (WEBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Weber Inc. (WEBR 8.65%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Compass, Inc. (COMP -4.92%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Why Overstock.com, Williams Sonoma, and Warby Parker Shares Rallied Big on Tuesday

Walmart reported better-than-feared earnings results, as did large-cap peer Home Depot. Heavily-shorted retail stocks therefore saw some covering, leading to eye-opening rallies across the sector.
