Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Politicians Are Touting Corn Ethanol as a Climate Solution. The Truth Is More Complicated
Politicians are touting corn ethanol as a climate solution. The truth is more complicated
Comments / 0