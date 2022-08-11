Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
Nature’s Bakery family decorates mural at Union Station
Nature's Bakery is celebrating the St. Louis community's "Little Big Wins"by decorating a mural Sunday morning at Union Station.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Does anyone know what they use the old WSR-57 weather station on Mexico road for in St. Peters? I know it was decommissioned in 1994 for the new Doppler technology...
Provel storage. Those tubes coming out the bottom go throughout St Charles county to supply provel to all of the Imos on this side of the river. I think the city just uses the building now. I believe they moved the rest of the NWS employees to the Missouri Research Park near Weldon Spring.
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
St. Louis mullet man enters the USA Mullet Competiton
ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet. Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.
FOX2now.com
Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
St. Louis area Trap Shooter is close to Olympic Dream
PACIFIC, Mo. – Jake Wallace’s favorite hideout spot is on the shooting range. Jake, who lives in St. Charles, has been trap shooting for the better part of the last 15 years, and his entry into the shooting sports world is unique. “When I was 11, I ended up breaking my right hip, and I […]
Volunteers clear out flood damage
UNIVERSITY CITY Mo. - Members of Samaritan's Purse helped flood victims in University City Saturday.
Add to the family with Stray Rescue of St. Louis
Locals have an opportunity to meet young pets that are ready for their forever homes.
Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill
ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell has found a back-to-school gold mine at Mers Goodwill. Tim spoke with Manager Hannah Nesser about the opportunities Goodwill provides for returning students as well as teachers. For more information,...
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
Tenants seek answers over flood damage in Breckenridge Hills
More than a dozen families in Breckenridge Hills are worried their homes will be condemned.
Annie Malone Family Fest, Shop Out Hunger help St. Louis region
Two events Saturday help with different causes around the St. Louis region.
Lowe’s donates 250 buckets of cleaning supplies to East St. Louis flood victims
Lowe's donated 250 buckets of cleaning supplies Friday to help support East St. Louis flood victims.
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Classes begin in some schools Monday, August 15
Hundreds of children in the metro-east are waking up Monday morning and getting ready for a brand new school year.
American Red Cross updates on latest St. Louis flood relief efforts
The American Red Cross has been instrumental in helping residents recover from recent flooding damage around the St. Louis area.
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man
ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
